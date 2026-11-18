Mayor Mamdani has signed an executive order directing city agencies to make publicly funded meals more religiously inclusive.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani was faced with a plethora of questions in response to his decision to disband the NYPD's strategic response group. FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay breaks it down.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani has signed an executive order directing city agencies to make publicly funded meals more religiously inclusive. Under the new legislation, the mayor's Office of Food Policy will develop specific guidance for New Yorkers who have dietary restrictions due to their religious beliefs. Mayor Zohran Mamdani has signed an executive order directing city agencies to make publicly funded meals more religiously inclusive.will develop specific guidance for New Yorkers who have dietary restrictions due to their religious beliefs.

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This guidance will establish "best practices" for agencies to meet these needs, including halal and kosher requirements, as well as provide more transparency on available meal options. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: A view of Diamond Crystal Salt Co. Kosher salt flakes during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One - Peroni's Taste of Italy presented by Stella Italian Cheese hosted by Alex "No New Yorkers should have to turn down a nutritious meal because it violates their religious practice," Mamdani stated in the press release announcing the order.