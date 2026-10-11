Mamdani Signs COPA Into Law, Giving Nonprofits First Shot at 2,100 NYC Buildings

Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed the Community Opportunity to Purchase Act on Nov. 10, 2026, giving qualified nonprofits a first chance to buy about 2,100 rent-stabilized buildings with housing violations, effective November 2027.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed the Community Opportunity to Purchase Act into law on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, at a ceremony outside a Cypress Hills housing development in Brooklyn.

The law gives qualified nonprofit organizations the right of first opportunity to make an offer on eligible buildings before they go to the open market. It takes effect one year from Tuesday. Mamdani said he was proud to sign what he called a historic piece of legislation. He added that the law will give New Yorkers a tool to keep their homes out of the hands of predatory investors seeking to make a quick and easy buck.

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It was only the second bill he has signed in the 11 months since taking office. The signing ends a six-year legislative fight. The bill passed the City Council with a veto-proof 38-9 majority last month, with support from progressives and Council Speaker Julie Menin. It was the second time the Council passed the measure; the first was vetoed in December 2025 by then-Mayor Eric Adams amid legal concerns from the city Law Department.

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Community Opportunity to Purchase Act Details

The Council declined to override that veto, then negotiated a narrower version. Council Member Sandy Nurse, the bill's sponsor, recounted the long effort. She said: Six years, six years, four introductions, four hearings, three mayors, two times it was passed, one time it was vetoed. She called COPA an anti-displacement measure that will help community organizations acquire troubled buildings, make repairs, and preserve affordable apartments for longtime residents.

She said the compromise law will still be the largest opportunity to purchase program in the country. Under the law, owners of eligible buildings must notify the Department of Housing Preservation and Development and qualified nonprofits before selling. Nonprofits then have 20 days to express interest, followed by up to 70 days to submit an official first offer. Owners are not required to accept that offer.

If they negotiate with an outside buyer, they must return to nonprofits and give them a chance to match the third-party offer. The nonprofit then has 15 days to match the outside buyer's terms; if it does, the landlord must sell to the nonprofit. The law generally applies to residential buildings with at least four apartments that meet certain criteria. These include serious unresolved housing violations, documented tenant harassment findings, or qualifying affordability agreements overseen by HPD.

Owner-occupied properties with five or fewer apartments are exempt, as are buildings covered solely by affordability restrictions under the 421-a tax incentive program. The law does not force landlords to sell or guarantee that nonprofits can buy. Council Speaker Julie Menin said last month that revisions reduced the estimated number of eligible buildings by nearly 80 percent, from approximately 10,000 to 2,100. The law will not apply to judicially supervised foreclosure sales.

Program Certification and Funding

HPD will spend the next year establishing the program and certifying eligible organizations, which must show the financial and organizational capacity to acquire, manage, and preserve affordable housing. Supporters acknowledged that success will depend on financing. Cea Weaver, director of the Mayor's Office to Protect Tenants, said the administration's budget includes more than $2 billion for affordable housing preservation over the next two years.

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She did not specify how much would be available for COPA purchases, and the law does not establish a dedicated acquisition financing program. Michael Johnson, executive director of Cypress Hills Local Development Corporation, which hosted the ceremony, said the law would help community groups compete for distressed buildings. But he cautioned that opportunity alone isn't enough. He said making preservation possible will take acquisition financing, preservation funding, and technical assistance.

East Harlem Foreclosure Setback

The signing came as the administration faced a setback in East Harlem. Officials said 38 deteriorating buildings with about 850 mostly rent-stabilized apartments were headed to foreclosure auction after negotiations with affordable housing developer Spatial Equity fell apart. The administration had supported the developer's effort to acquire the properties, previously owned by Emerald Equities Group. Lenders rejected its offers and moved to auction the buildings individually.

COPA will not apply to those judicially supervised foreclosure sales. Asked about the failed East Harlem negotiations and how the city would financially support organizations seeking to make competitive offers, Mamdani emphasized the advantage of giving prospective buyers additional time to negotiate. Critics have noted that Mamdani has allowed more than 100 other bills to pass returned unsigned, a process that lets legislation become law after four weeks if it sits on his desk without a veto.

The law was previously called an attack on private real estate ownership before it was tweaked in recent weeks, eventually getting buy-in from some real estate groups.