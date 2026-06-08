Mamdani shrugs off Democratic Party concerns over his 'Abolish ICE' push

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani urged Democrats to embrace his 'Abolish ICE' messaging, citing cruelty at Delaney Hall and other sanctuary city policies.

Steve Hilton blasts Democrats for making California unaffordable after 16 years of unchecked powerMaher warns Democrats have 'another sex, creep problem’ with Platner citing misconduct allegationsHoman accuses Democrats of 'lying' about Delaney Hall conditions after surprise ICE facility visitNYT panel debates whether Graham Platner is a ‘dirtbag’ or Democrats’ answer to Trump-era politics The feud between Trump and Maher is heating up again as HBO host responds to the president’s latest digTodd Blanche 'honored and humbled' by Trump's AG nomination after explosive week of federal arrests Benjamin Hall tackles grueling One World Trade Center climb on prosthetic legs to honor fallen heroesCalifornia lawmaker aims to protect reparations payments to Blacks from taxationInside the California city where democratic socialists are testing their 'anti-business' agenda West Virginia woman battling stage 4 cancer crosses Taco Bell grand opening off her bucket list at age 86Ro Khanna asserts 'no evidence of violence' against Graham PlatnerTrump ends NBC interview after clash with Kristen WelkerApp used by Graham Platner has been a tool for predators, investigative reporter saysMadeleine Dean says Graham Platner 'has disqualified himself' from Maine Senate race Zohran Mamdani encourages Democrats to embrace Abolish ICE New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani encouraged the Democratic Party to embrace his "uncompromising" frequent call for ICE to be abolished on MS NOW Saturday.encouraged his fellow Democrats to embrace rather than dismiss the"Abolish ICE" message like he had during an interview on Saturday.

Mamdani brought up his perspective on Immigration and Customs Enforcement while being asked on MS NOW's"The Weekend" about his thoughts on the ongoing "This is partially why I have put forward a vision alongside so many others to say that ICE should be abolished, that there is no way to reform this kind of cruelty that we’re seeing endemic in the way that immigration is being enforced across the country," Mamdani said. He continued,"When it comes to our city, we are proud of our sanctuary city policies.

We are proud of the policies we’ve put forward and also the executive orders we’ve put forward to ensure that every single agency is complying with those policies.

" "What do you say to people who say language, and the Democrats in D.C. who say language like 'Abolish ICE' are unhelpful for the political health of the Democratic Party? " MS NOW host Eugene Daniels asked. "I think we’ve listened to them before, and look where we are," Mamdani said.

"I think it’s time to develop a new vision for this party, one that is unflinching in its beliefs and also uncompromising in its principles. " Daniels followed by asking how left-wing Democrats like Mamdani can reach out to people beyond their party. Mamdani responded that he would do so"by delivering.

" "There’s a lot of talk about the debate and what we have an opportunity to do here in New York City is to deliver on that vision. You know, two people can argue all they want, but when you show somebody the ability to deliver free child care for 200 two-year-olds this year, 12,000 two-year-olds next year, every two-year-old by the end of four years.

It showcases what we’re fighting for and why we believe so deeply in it," Mamdani said. Mamdani has been a vocal critic of ICE enforcement within his city, pushing back against the Trump administration's immigration efforts throughout the country.

"We're making clear that no one is above the law in this city, that everyone has to follow the rule of law," Mamdani said in March. "I have made clear to the president, both in our private conversations and our public conversations, about the fact that I believe thatLindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.





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