Mamdani says more NYC World Cup jerseys are coming after long lines and resale spike

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Monday that more New York City World Cup jerseys will be released after the first drop sold out Friday, drawing early-morning lines

said Monday that more New York City World Cup jerseys will be released after the first drop sold out Friday, drawing early-morning lines and extortionate resale prices.are handmade in Brooklyn by the family-owned business Mazzi Sports and designed by illustrator Arsh Raziuddin.

The line for the store at One Centre St. snaked around the nearby courthouses down Worth Street and stretched back as far as the overpass on Park Row when amNewYork stopped by as the store opened at 9 a.m. on June 12. Early start: Those at the front of the line were outside the City Store some eight hours before it openedJacob Farner, Kevin Assistoris, and Rohan Chala were among the lucky few to snag a jersey on Friday morning — they only had to arrive at 5:30 a.m. with camping chairs to do so.

The friends, speaking to amNewYork as they wore the jerseys out of the store, said they knew they had to get their early after seeing the initial reaction to the designs online, and passed the time with a deck of cards.

“We knew it was going to be hard to get, so we got here as early as we could,” added Chala. Addressing the demand on Monday, Mamdani said the city wanted the jersey rollout to celebrate the Bed-Stuy-based small business and is working on details for another release.

“We will be releasing more jerseys,” Mamdani confirmed. He did not say when the next drop would happen or how many jerseys would be available, saying those details would be shared soon. Mamdani also warned against paying inflated resale prices. After the jerseys sold out on Friday, resellers have been advertising the jerseys for over $1,000.

“If you are a reseller and you are looking to sell these jerseys online, just know there are more jerseys coming out,” he said. “If you’re New Yorkers interested in this, know that you don’t have to pay $1,000 on eBay.

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