Mayor Zohran Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax has billed wealthy second-home owners more than $500 million, even as tax bills fell far below initial estimates.

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"We've billed more than $500 million to owners of second homes worth more than $5 million," Mamdani wrote Tuesday on X.According to information provided by city officials, the New York City Department of Finance mailed approximately 7,500 tax bills — a sizable drop from the roughly 17,000 initial notices sent to property owners over the summer. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani listens to reporters' questions during a press conference at Athens Square Park on Nov. 17, 2026, in New York City.

The appearance came a day after Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced plans to disband the department's Strategic Response Group . Officials also said roughly 8,900 exemption applications were granted, while approximately 1,600 extension applications were denied. The surcharge is a key part of the mayor's agenda to raise taxes on wealthy New Yorkers and help close the city's budget gap.

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Despite the smaller number of bills, the city said the total amount billed exceeded the $500 million target previously outlined by Gov. However, officials did not immediately provide a breakdown showing how the total was calculated across the approximately 7,500 properties.

"As Mayor Mamdani has said before, owning a second home worth over 5 million dollars should come with a responsibility to the city that makes it valuable," Julia Agos, a spokesperson for the Department of Finance, said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The Department of Finance will continue to implement the pied-a-terre surcharge fairly and efficiently, ensuring that those most able to contribute do their part to build a city that works for everyone," Agos added.

The tax is assessed on a sliding scale based on property values, meaning owners of more expensive homes can face higher charges. New York City luxury residential towers and Mayor Zohran Mamdani amid a legal battle over the city’s pied-à-terre tax rollout. In an April report, the New York City comptroller's office estimated that a version of the tax could generate approximately $500 million from more than 11,200 properties before accounting for exemptions and changes in homeowner behavior.

After accounting for those factors, however, the report projected that revenue could fall to between roughly $340 million and $380 million. Still, Mamdani has continued to express confidence in the surcharge's revenue potential, telling reporters last week,"We continue to be confident in its ability to raise half a billion dollars per year.

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"in New York City, including certain one- to three-family properties valued at $5 million or more and condos and co-ops valued at $1 million or more. MAMDANI WARNING TO WEALTHY NEW YORKERS ABOUT 'FAIR SHARE' SPARKS ONLINE FIRESTORM: 'FULL BLOWN COMMUNIST' New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that the city has billed more than $500 million under its luxury second-home tax, despite issuing fewer bills than the number of initial notices sent to property owners.

Tuesday's announcement comes after a state appeals court handed Mamdani a legal victory earlier this month, unanimously dismissing a lawsuit challenging the rollout of the surcharge. The court found that the homeowners who brought the lawsuit lacked legal standing, overturning a lower court ruling that had ordered the city to However, the tax continues to face separate legal challenges, including questions about its constitutionality.