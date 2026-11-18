New York City has billed more than $500 million under Mayor Zohran Mamdani's luxury second-home tax, even as the number of bills sent fell to about 7,500 and legal challenges continue.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced Tuesday that the city has billed more than $500 million under its luxury second-home tax, also known as the pied-a-terre surcharge, despite issuing far fewer bills than initially expected and facing ongoing legal challenges.

Mamdani wrote on X, We have billed more than $500 million to owners of second homes worth more than $5 million. He added, That is half a billion dollars to invest in a City that works for all New Yorkers. According to information provided by city officials, the New York City Department of Finance mailed approximately 7,500 tax bills. That is a sizable drop from the roughly 17,000 initial notices sent to property owners over the summer.

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Exemptions and Extensions Hit Target Revenue

Officials also said roughly 8,900 exemption applications were granted, while approximately 1,600 extension applications were denied. The city said the total amount billed exceeded the $500 million target previously outlined by Gov.

However, officials did not immediately provide a breakdown showing how the total was calculated across the approximately 7,500 properties. The tax is assessed on a sliding scale based on property values, meaning owners of more expensive homes can face higher charges. The surcharge is a key part of Mamdani's agenda to raise taxes on wealthy New Yorkers and help close the city's budget gap.

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In an April report, the New York City comptroller's office estimated that a version of the tax could generate approximately $500 million from more than 11,200 properties before accounting for exemptions and changes in homeowner behavior. After accounting for those factors, however, the report projected that revenue could fall to between roughly $340 million and $380 million.

Mayor Defends Revenue Potential Amid Debate

Still, Mamdani has continued to express confidence in the surcharge's revenue potential, telling reporters last week, We continue to be confident in its ability to raise half a billion dollars per year. Julia Agos, a spokesperson for the Department of Finance, said in a statement to Fox News Digital, As Mayor Mamdani has said before, owning a second home worth over 5 million dollars should come with a responsibility to the city that makes it valuable.

Agos added, The Department of Finance will continue to implement the pied-a-terre surcharge fairly and efficiently, ensuring that those most able to contribute do their part to build a city that works for everyone. The tax applies to luxury second homes in New York City, including certain one- to three-family properties valued at $5 million or more and condos and co-ops valued at $1 million or more.

Court Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging Tax Rollout

Tuesday's announcement comes after a state appeals court handed Mamdani a legal victory earlier this month, unanimously dismissing a lawsuit challenging the rollout of the surcharge. The court found that the homeowners who brought the lawsuit lacked legal standing, overturning a lower court ruling that had ordered the city to halt the tax.

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However, the tax continues to face separate legal challenges, including questions about its constitutionality. Fox News Digital has reached out to the mayor's office and the New York City Department of Finance for comment.