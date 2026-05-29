Mamdani’s Highest-Stakes Endorsement Yet

The mayor is reportedly reversing himself and backing a DSA challenger over high-profile Democrat Adriano Espaillat.

hasn’t shied away from exerting his political strength to help allies in both state and federal races. But on Thursday night, Mamdani made probably his most consequential endorsement yet when he officially backed a young, progressive challenger to Representative Adriano Espaillat, the powerful veteran politician who boosted Mamdani’s own mayoral campaign after he secured the Democratic Party nomination.to announce that he would back her run in the 13th Congressional District, which spans upper Manhattan and part of the Bronx.

“She is the daughter of a single mom caseworker, and she grew up with a commitment to the very people that politics have left behind. And what I see in her is that commitment fulfilled,” Mamdani said.

“This is a New Yorker who has not only secured the release of our neighbors from undue ICE custody, also someone who has been on the front lines of that fight for affordability. And I can’t wait for her to be introduced to so many across this city and across this country as we fight for that affordability agenda from New York City to D.C.

”in the race to succeed outgoing Representative Nydia Velázquez in the Seventh Congressional District, which covers parts of Brooklyn and Queens. Velázquez has backed Brooklyn borough president Antonio Reynoso in the race. But endorsing against Espaillat, a well-liked five-term congressman and chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, likely represents a larger political gamble for the young mayor. In July, Espaillat was one of several prominent city politicians who backed Mamdani following his after his resounding primary win weeks earlier.

Espaillat, who initially endorsed former governor, urged his fellow Democrats to coalesce around Mamdani in the interest of unity.

“We’ve had our primary, we’ve had our election, and the people have spoken,” Espaillat said at the time. “And the Democrats have spoken, and they have said clearly that they have selected Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani to be our nominee of the Democratic Party. ”reports that Mamdani had promised to endorse him, citing three sources familiar, but ultimately changed course after Avila Chevalier began to make gains in the race.

If Espaillat loses in the primary, Mamdani will help to strengthen the progressive bloc in Congress as well as the increase the number of elected socialists in the state. But if Avila Chevalier falls short, the mayor risks having added tension to his dynamic with the political establishment with little to show for it. , but he made no public critique of Mamdani’s decision to endorse against him.

“Mayor Mamdani is entitled to support the candidate of his choice,” he said. “But one endorsement does not make a race. Voters do. ” Espaillat himself is not unfamiliar with intraparty political maneuvering; he unsuccessfully challenged longstanding incumbent Charles Rangel for his seat twice before he later won the nomination after Rangel announced plans to retire.

In the interview with MS NOW, Mamdani said his backing of Avila Chevalier will be the last congressional endorsement he makes prior to the upcoming June 23 primary, indicating that he has no plans to endorse in the highly contestedTom Kean, Jr. has been calling party officials and signaling his imminent return as a report claims he was making stock trades during his absence. Polls show Pratt has made the primary a three-way race.

But he’d have a tough time against Karen Bass or Nithya Raman in November. Five of the nine headliners have now dropped out. But “Ninja Rap” lovers can rejoice, because Vanilla Ice is definitely still performing. What happened at her Bahamas wedding?

Did she vote Biden? How did her father know Epstein? Here’s a guide to the president’s newest daughter-in-law. The president is planning to go to a Knicks NBA Finals game, but is he a real fan?

Here’s the evidence. The mayor said his new Commission on Government Efficiency — or COGE — will be what Musk’s DOGE “should’ve been. ”Previewing her upcoming book, the former First Lady revealed she thought Joe Biden might have been drugged during his disastrous debate. The UFC is holding a cage match to celebrate America’s 250th .

Here’s the fight card and photos of the Octagon on the South Lawn. He looks a lot like Beto O’Rourke, who ultimately disappointed Democrats. But GOP Senate nominee Ken Paxton is unusually vulnerable. The Texas GOP took a hard swing to the right in Tuesday’s primary.

It could give Democrats like James Talarico an opening in November. *Sorry, there was a problem signing you up.





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