The Issue: Mayor Mamdani sending the Strategic Response Group to quell a protest after disbanding it. A contemptible pro-Palestinian “Pal-Awda” mob terrorizes a peaceful gathering at a New York Cit…

First, he says he’ll disband the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group because he doesn’t believe in it, but then he sends it to stop and control an anti- Israel protest in Brooklyn just days later.

WhitestoneCredit Mayor Mamdani for acknowledging that it takes a well-trained police unit to quell a protest by a hateful, misinformed mob that otherwise might have led to violence and destruction at the Essen restaurant. Only the SRG, not sociologists in suits, could have defused what would have happened. Mamdani should admit he was wrong — the SRG must not be disbanded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

By planning to disband the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group, the mayor has successfully put a target on the back of every Jew in New York City. His DSA cronies must be disappointed that he didn’t let this mob run rampant over a peaceful Jewish gathering at a kosher deli. Jewish businesses in a Jewish neighborhood already had to endure this insult. Once the mayor finishes shutting down the SRG, protesters will do as they wish.