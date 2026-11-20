Mamdani’s new plan won’t admit the full truth — namely, that his term (and maybe a second term, if he wins one) will end before all four “borough-based” jails get built, and…

mandating the jail shut down next Aug. 31 can’t work, because none of the replacement jails will exist forterm, if he wins one) will end before all four “borough-based” jails get built.

Cue a classic bit of Mamdani pure symbolism to sell his new plan to the progs: The mayor will tout next year’s demolition of Rikers’ North Infirmary Command as a sign of his commitment to shutter the entire jail complex. The mayor’s team has been meeting with DAs since summer, discussing ways to reduce headcount using bail reevaluations, “diversion” alternatives and reentry programs, but all these gimmicks and more look unlikely to cut the jail population (now slowly— people charged with murder, rape and armed robbery; ruthless gang-bangers from crews like the Trinitarios and Tren de Aragua — not fare evaders and other nonviolent offenders.

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Sooner or later, the city’s political elite needs to face facts: “Close Rikers” is a huge waste of time and money; the only way forward is to build new, modern jails on the same island as the old ones.