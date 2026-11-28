New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Black Friday renewed his support for a bill that would regulate Amazon's delivery operations, escalating a clash with the company.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference on the release of 9/11 related documents at City Hall on September 08, 2026 in New York City.

Mayor Mamdani was joined by elected officials, first responders, family members of loved ones affected by 9/11 related illnesses and advocates as he announced the release of previously unseen documents raising concerns about air quality in Manhattan in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. The release resolves a lawsuit brought by advocacy group 9/11 Health Watch, which sued the city for the documents.

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani renewed his support for a bill that would regulate Amazon's delivery operations, escalating a clash with the company. The video also featured delivery workers who claimed Amazon sets their schedules, routes, and uniform requirements, while relying on subcontractors to avoid responsibility for their working conditions.