Mayor Zohran Mamdani unveiled a framework for transitioning the city's roughly 200 horse carriage industry workers into new careers.

City Council legislation that will ban Central Park’s horse carriage industry , Hizzoner on Tuesday unveiled a broad “framework” for a forthcoming plan for transitioning its roughly 200 workers that his administration and the council must release by April.

However, Mamdani’s announcement was not enough to satisfy Transport Workers Union Local 100, which represents horse carriage industry workers, who said they still intend toMamdani’s outline of a plan includes the “goal of facilitating” buy-backs of horse carriage medallions for medallion owners, something that his administration was only required to “consider” under the legislation that the 51-member council overwhelmingly passed last month. The council passed the legislation,It also says the administration plans to stand up a “Horse Carriage Worker Industry Program” run by NYC Talent, the city Department of Small Business Services, and CUNY’s LaGuardia Community College to help carriage drivers and stable hands transition into new careers.

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“As New York City moves to bring the horse-drawn carriage industry to a close, we have a responsibility to the workers who have built careers in this industry,” Mamdani said in a statement. “This administration will not leave them behind. Our transition plan will provide financial support and pathways to new careers through training, career guidance and education. We will support workers every step of the way.

” The mayor released the framework as the deadline by which he must sign the legislation, which he said he intends to do, grows short. He must sign, veto it, or let it become law without taking action by Sunday, Nov. 22. Mamdani’s office said the workforce transition program will offer job training, connections to employers, and entrepreneurship support, among other assistance.

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It will utilize existing infrastructure such as the city’s Workforce 1 and Industrial and Transportation Career Centers in helping to connect carriage industry workers with new employment.

“LaGuardia will work with each carriage driver and stable hand to ensure they get the workforce training they need to transition to new careers with family sustaining wages,” said Kenneth Adams, President of LaGuardia Community College“With more than sixty programs to choose from, including skilled trades, IT, healthcare, and even Veterinary Technology, carriage drivers will be able to design personalized education and training programs to meet their needs and interests,” he added.

Furthermore, under the framework, Mamdani pledged to have his administration conduct a feasibility study of transitioning horse carriage drivers to horseless electric carriages inside and around Central Park — an alternative thatThe council did not include the electric carriage proposal in its plan due to opposition from the Central Park Conservancy, which runs Central Park. The framework appears aimed at assuaging some of Local 100’s concerns surrounding the council legislation, which they say does not include enough guaranteed protections for workers.

During a Nov. 4 mayoral public hearing on the bill, a parade of horse carriage industry workers begged Mamdani to veto the bill, contending that it will take away their livelihoods without compensation or guaranteed jobs. But while the plan outline provides some more details around medallion buy-backs and the worker transition program, many specifics of how it both will work in practice remain unclear.

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The union’s international president, John Samuelsen, said the mayor’s plan still does not account for the fact that the council measure did not contain “funding, mandates, or guarantees. ” In turn, he said the union will still proceed with its plan to sue the administration and council over the bill’s constitutionality once Mamdani inks it.

“All of these planned initiatives could quickly be abandoned in a fiscal crisis as the city scrambles to fund all of its other responsibilities and priorities,” Samuelsen said. “That would leave hundreds of horse-carriage workers, owners, and family members on the curb with nothing at all…The TWU will file a federal lawsuit challenging the law’s legality when the mayor signs it. ”Ethan Stark-Miller is amNewYork’s Transit Editor.

He covers the MTA , the city Department of Transportation, and all other forms of getting around in the Big Apple. He previously covered politics for amNY.meals and turkey giveaways across NYCWatchdog group says it found MTA must make up for $200M in aid that NYC usually pays amid mounting deficitsThe temper of the sky: Charles Burchfield at the Whitney ‘The Nature of Color’ at the American Museum of Natural History shows how everyone see the world in their own wayworker’s Queens funeral, victim’s young brother says he wants to be just like him