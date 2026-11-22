Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the NYC Law Department released another 84,000 9/11 records.

In this Oct. 11, 2001 photo, firefighters make their way over the ruins of the World Trade Center through clouds of dust and smoke at ground zero.

The latest release comes as the city’s first public portal dedicated to 911-related records surpassed 11 million unique visits. The documents are available through the city’s website at For years, first responders, elected officials and families of people who developed illnesses related to the attacks have called for the release of records documenting toxic air, debris and government response in the aftermath of the attacks.

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In September the mayor launched the public portal, making previously difficult-to-access materials available, including the Harding Memo and documents known as the 68 Boxes.

“After the horrific terror attacks of September 11th and the devastating health consequences that followed, New Yorkers across the five boroughs demanded transparency from their government — but were met with silence,” Mamdani said. “We launched the city’s first public portal to make these records accessible to the people who have waited decades for answers. More than 11 million visits and 440,000 pages later, our work is not finished.

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We will continue releasing records until survivors, first responders and families have the information and clarity they deserve. ” NYC Corporation Counsel Steven Banks said the latest release is part of the administration’s effort to make the records publicly available.

“This third installment of records represents another step toward fulfilling the city’s commitment to providing New Yorkers with an unvarnished window into the city’s post-9/11 response,” he said. City Council Speaker Julie Menin spoke about the lasting negative health effects of the attacks and noted that many New Yorkers still suffer from 9/11 related illness linked to exposure to toxic conditions in Lower Manhattan during that time.

“Tens of thousands of New Yorkers have suffered from serious illnesses linked to the toxic conditions in Lower Manhattan, and far too many have lost their lives,” she said. “While nothing can undo that suffering or bring back those we have lost, we owe survivors, first responders, and their families the truth about the dangers they faced. Today’s release of 84,000 additional records marks another important step toward the transparency and accountability they have fought for over decades.

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