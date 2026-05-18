Mamdani Rebukes Reagan's 'Scariest Words' with His Own 9-Word Phrase

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, also known as Mamdani, delivered a rebuttal to former Republican President Ronald Reagan's infamous quote about 'the nine most terrifying words in the English language.' Mamdani disagreed with Reagan's phrase and offered his own nine-word phrase, 'I worked all day and can’t feed my family.'

I Worked All Day and Can’t Feed My Family’: Mamdani Offers 9 Words More Terrifying Than Ronald Reagan’s on Monday delivered a rebuttal to former Republican President Ronald Reagan’s infamous quote about ‘the nine most terrifying words in the English language.

’ During an event announcing the location of a second city-run grocery store, Mamdani recalled Reagan claiming in 1986 that the scariest words in the English language were ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help. ’ ‘It’s a good quote, but I disagree,’ Mamdani said.

‘I think nine more terrifying words are actually, ‘I worked all day and can’t feed my family. ’ We are going to use the power of government to lower prices and make it easier for New Yorkers to put food on the table.

’ ‘I can think of nine words more terrifying than ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help…’ The mayor added that ‘when government understands its purpose as serving the very working people that it has left behind time and again, it can make a difference in the most pressing struggles facing our city today. ’ Mamdani revealed that the city is planning to open a 20,000-square-foot grocery store in the Peninusla development in the Bronx by the end of next year.

This marks the second announced location for a city-run grocery store, following an earlier announcement for a planned store in East Harlem that is set to open by 2029.

‘Making sure every New Yorker can buy fresh, affordable groceries in their own neighborhood is a key part of our affordability agenda,’ Mamdani said. ‘We are proud to begin this work in the South Bronx and remain committed to opening a store in every borough before the end of our first term. ’ It’s been nearly 30 years since I co-founded Common Dreams with my late wife, Lina Newhouser.

We had the radical notion that journalism should serve the public good, not corporate profits. It was clear to us from the outset what it would take to build such a project. No paid advertisements. No corporate sponsors.

No millionaire publisher telling us what to think or do. Together with a tremendous team of journalists and dedicated staff, we built an independent media outlet free from the constraints of profits and corporate control. Our mission has always been simple: To inform. To inspire.

To ignite change for the common good. Building Common Dreams was not easy. Our survival was never guaranteed. When you take on the most powerful forces—Wall Street greed, fossil fuel industry destruction, Big Tech lobbyists, and uber-rich oligarchs who have spent billions upon billions rigging the economy and democracy in their favor—the only bulwark you have is supporters who believe in your work.

But here’s the urgent message from me today. It’s never been this bad out there. And it’s never been this hard to keep us going. At the very moment Common Dreams is most needed, the threats we face are intensifying.

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