Mamdani puts spotlight on NYC congressional races

A 30-second ad that aired after Game 1 of the NBA Finals featured New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani endorsing three congressional candidates, including one whose deleted past posts have drawn scrutiny.

A 30-second ad that aired after Game 1 of the NBA Finals featured New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani endorsing three congressional candidates, including one whose deleted past posts have drawn scrutiny.

3,000 miles from Madison Square Garden, a fanatical group of New York Knicks fans, dubbed the"Left Coast Knicks," has created a home inside a Los Angeles bar. CNN's Jon Sarlin visited the packed scene as the Knicks won a thrilling come-from-behind victory in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The last time the Knicks had a lead in the NBA finals was the same day NFL Hall of Famer and then-fugitive OJ Simpson was chased by police in a white Ford Bronco. On June 17, 1994, the TV broadcast of the New York Knicks versus the Houston Rockets was interrupted by the police chaseHigh school students from across the US flexed their financial literacy in the Council for Economic Education’s National Personal Finance Challenge.

New York City Hall turned its chambers into a runway for its first ever"Pride Ball" to kick off Pride Month celebrations. Authorities in Brazil say two men tampered with a utility hole cover before a woman fell through it hours later.





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NYC budget: City Council demands Mamdani allocate $4M for investigation into 9/11 air quality filesThe council’s been asking for the money since it passed a law last year mandating a Department of Investigation (DOI) probe into City Hall over the matter.

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A$AP Rocky Expresses Confidence in Potential Rap Battle with NYC Mayor Zohran MamdaniA$AP Rocky has expressed his confidence in his ability to win a rap battle or election, even if his opponent is Zohran Mamdani, the current mayor of New York City. Mamdani, who has been NYC's mayor since winning the election in November 2025, has made history for being the city's most progressive mayor to date.

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Mayor Mamdani Acknowledges Rap Loss to A$AP Rocky, Eyes Collaboration for NYCNew York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has conceded that a rap battle against A$AP Rocky would not end in his favor, while expressing interest in collaborating with the rapper to address affordability issues in the city. The exchange began at the Met Gala and includes Rocky's playful challenge and his stated ambition to run for mayor himself.

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Mayor Zohran Mamdani touts $26 meals at local eateries throughout NYC for World CupThe FIFA World Cup 2026 begins in just one week. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is a huge fan of the beautiful game, and also loves the connection it has with food.

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