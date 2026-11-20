Mayor Zohran Mamdani wants to delay the deadline to close Rikers Island from 2027 to 2032, saying the current timeline is no longer achievable.

Plan calls for four borough-based jails, a smaller inmate population and $146 million in new investments. Mayor Zohran Mamdani is proposing a five-year extension of the deadline to close Rikers Island, pushing it from Aug. 31, 2027, to the end of 2032, as the city unveiled its first comprehensive roadmap for replacing the jail complex with borough-based facilities.

The proposal would require a change to the 2019 city law that mandated Rikers' closure by 2027. The administration argues the current deadline is no longer achievable because of construction delays and the need to further reduce the city's jail population before the transition can be completed.

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"It is time to finally close Rikers Island," Mamdani said in a statement. "We have a legal and moral obligation to close Rikers. "Under the plan, the city would open four borough-based jails by 2032, with the Brooklyn facility expected to open first in 2029. City officials said the new facilities would be located closer to courts, attorneys, families and public transportation, making it easier for people in custody to maintain family connections and access legal services.

The facilities would include individual cells, vocational and educational programming space and areas designated for community use. Officials say the borough-based model is intended to create a safer and more modern jail system for both inmates and correction officers. A key part of the strategy is reducing the city's jail population from roughly 6,600 people in custody to about 4,100. The administration said that goal will require reducing pretrial detention, speeding up criminal case processing and expanding alternatives to incarceration.

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City officials also plan to create an interagency task force focused on addressing court delays that keep people awaiting trial in jail for extended periods. The administration is proposing a $146 million investment in the next fiscal year to support the transition away from Rikers. The funding would expand mental health care, substance use treatment, educational programs, job training and reentry services for people involved in the criminal justice system.

The plan also includes additional funding for services that support crime victims and survivors. Officials said the city will continue expanding therapeutic housing and treatment options for incarcerated people with serious mental illness or complex medical needs. The plan calls for adding hundreds of therapeutic beds within NYC Health + Hospitals facilities, allowing some people in custody to receive specialized care in medical settings rather than remain in traditional jail housing.

The city also plans to invest in programs designed to reduce incarceration and recidivism. Those efforts include supportive housing, diversion programs and emergency stabilization housing that provides psychiatric care, behavioral health services and substance use treatment. Officials say the goal is to help people remain connected to their communities while reducing the likelihood of future arrests. The administration's proposal includes additional training and support for correction officers, along with efforts to improve staffing and accountability within the Department of Correction.

Officials said the plan is intended to improve safety and working conditions for staff while also addressing conditions for people in custody.

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"Delays under previous administrations have made it clear that more time is needed to fulfill the commitment the City Council made to New Yorkers in 2019 when we legislated closing Rikers Island," City Council Speaker Julie Menin said in a statement. If approved, the proposal would establish 2032 as the new target date for ending incarceration on Rikers Island and completing the city's transition to a borough-based jail system.

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