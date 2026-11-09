Mamdani privately meets with powerful lefty unions about 2028 — as he makes striking AOC admission

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has been privately meeting with left-leaning labor union leaders and pushing for a progressive candidate to make a run for the White House in 2028, according to a…

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has been privately meeting with left-leaning labor union leaders and pushing for a progressive candidate to make aThe Democratic Socialist, who can never be president himself having been born in Uganda, wants to capitalize on progressives’ momentum after the midterm elections and organize a far-left bloc to fight against moderate Democrat candidates, sources close to the mayorHizzoner “wants the progressive ecosystem to mobilize quickly, strategically and efficiently if a moderate candidate is clearly on the rise,” one source who spoke directly with Mamdani told the outlet.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez campaign at Murphy’s in Astoria, Queens, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. The source likened the strategy to how former President Obama appeared to use his influence to consolidate support for former President Joe Biden against Sen.

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Bernie Sanders in 2020. Mamdani’s scramble also comes as he reportedly admitted in private that he’s not convinced that Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, the leading young progressive voice on Capitol Hill and his close political ally,While the New York congresswoman’s decision remains up in the air, Mamdani hosted Jimmy Williams Jr., president of the powerful International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, at Gracie Mansion last month to discuss prospects for 2028.

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Grand Marshall Jimmy Williams, General President of IUPAT, addresses a Labor Day rally at Government Center in Boston on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. The mayor asked Williams what it would take to secure an endorsement from his union and whether he would consider running for the White House himself, sources told Axios. Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-C.W. A., has also recently met with Mamdani to discuss the upcoming presidential election among other issues.