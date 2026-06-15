Mamdani parties with Knicks champion Jose Alvarado on Puerto Rican Day Parade float in New York

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado celebrated at the Puerto Rican Day Parade after New York's first NBA title since 1973.

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The NYPD deployed riot gear and police horses to control the escalating unrest after the historic victory.mayor paraded with an NBA champion in New York, less than 24 hours after his hometown Knicks won their first NBA title since 1973. After flying overnight from San Antonio back to the Big Apple, Jose Alvarado, also a native New Yorker, took part in a local Puerto Rican Day Parade, and the mayor joined him in the fun.

Jose Alvarado of the New York Knicks celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after winning Game Five of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on June 13, 2026. Alvarado spent most of his time on the float shirtless and partying, which was totally understandable in the aftermath of a championship.

A video captured from the parade showed Alvarado rapping Jadakiss' verse from Ja Rule's 2004 hit,"New York," while Mamdani also sang some words from the throwback song that's been revitalized as a Knicks anthem. Mayor Zohran Mamdani attends the 69th annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City on June 14, 2026.

THE ATHLETIC BEWILDERINGLY CELEBRATES 'ZOHRAN MAMDANI SPORTS SUMMER' AFTER NEW YORK KNICKS WIN NBA FINALS Alvarado went to Christ the King High School in Queens and is of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent; he represents Puerto Rico in international play.as a minor, yet impactful, move for the Knicks' title run. He played for a majority of the fourth quarter in the team's 29-point comeback in Game 4.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani attends the Puerto Rican Day Parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on June 14, 2026. The entire Knicks team will be on floats for their championship parade on Thursday. They won the title with a





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