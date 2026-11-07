Mamdani on Trump bromance: ‘it varies’ who calls first

The bromance between President Donald Trump and NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani continues even after Election Day’s blue tsunami.

Asked this week about the politics of communication with the capitalist commander in chief, the socialist mayor revealed neither is concerned about who makes the first move but rather what is best for the Big Apple.in an interview to air Sunday.

“And I think that speaks to the fact that nobody’s very precious about who’s calling or who’s texting. The leaders struck up an unlikely friendship at at the White House — despite Mamdani earlier trashing Trump as a “fascist” and the president condemning Mamdani as a “communist. ”AP Photo/Pamela SmithThey met again privately in the Oval Office in February and have kept in contact, swapping text messages and calls.

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In September, they meet at Gracie Mansion about immigration and a Queens housing project for which MamdaniMamdani, a former state legislator from Queens, has sought to forge common ground with Trump, who was born in the borough — leaning into Trump’s construction background and asking for $21 billion to build affordable housing in Sunnyside Yard.