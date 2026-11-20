The mayor discusses how his administration aims to close Rikers Island by 2032.

In his first year as mayor, Zohran Mamdani has sought to highlight the humanity of those incarcerated at the notorious Rikers Island jail complex, from watching a World Cup semifinal match there last summer to breaking fast with imprisoned people there at an iftar dinner.

But one visit inside Rikers as a state assemblymember looms largest in his recollection, a disturbing moment the mayor says he will “forever remember. ” “An incarcerated individual tried to take their own life in front of one of my colleagues,” he told me.

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“Such was the level of despair. ”a plan in 2017 to shut it down in the span of a decade.

“We are not the first administration to speak of closing Rikers Island. We will be the first to close Rikers Island,” Mamdani said in an interview.

“The first time that this demand was even spoken of was in 1979, and it has been close to 50 years to get to today. ”. According to City Hall officials, the administration will seek to shutter Rikers in 2032, five years later than the current legally mandated deadline. Mamdani will need buy-in from the City Council, which will have to pass a new extension.

Mamdani said his team has “already been having those conversations” and they helped shape the proposal; he also praised the council’s advocacy “over many many years” in addressing concerns at Rikers. Critical to Mamdani’s proposal, called “Close Rikers: Strategic Plan,” is the construction of four borough-based jail facilities that would be closer to both public transit and the courts compared with the more remote Rikers Island complex in the East River between the Bronx and Queens.

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Per officials, the first borough jail is projected to open in Brooklyn in 2029, followed by those in the Bronx and Queens in 2031, and Manhattan in 2032. They are expected to house 4,160 people; there will also be 340 hospital beds in therapeutic facilities based at Bellevue hospital and in planned units at North Central Bronx and Woodhull hospitals slated to open in 2028.

The blueprint provides additional ways to draw down Rikers’ current population, a ballooning figure that has long hindered plans to close the complex. Mamdani stressed that “population-reduction investments to be a part of this plan. ” Approximately 6,600 people are currently held on Rikers, the vast majority of whom are awaiting trial. Proposed measures include reducing case delays and unnecessary detentions as well as taking steps to reduce recidivism.

The measures will be backed by a $30 million investment in the 2027 fiscal year with $260 million in planned investments through the 2030 fiscal year. In addition to efforts to facilitate Rikers’ closure, the administration is investing in measures to address current conditions in the complex, including $50 million for educational workforce development; music, art, and therapeutic programs; expanded staff training and mentoring; and key security repairs across the island.

“We have to ensure that these New Yorkers, whether they’re incarcerated or whether they work on Rikers, are safe even amidst the timeline of constructing these borough-based jails,” the mayor said. “And in between now and the end of 2032, we have to ensure we are still delivering better conditions. We cannot afford to wait. ” Despite persistent calls to close the Rikers complex, actually doing so has proved immensely difficult.

De Blasio initially appeared hesitant to take it on, calling a City Council proposal a “” while noting the billions in expenses and what he saw as a lack of a “viable pathway. ” But by 2017, the then-mayor was onboard. Two years later, the City Councilof a plan to close the Rikers jails and to build and ultimately transition to four borough-based jails, a mandate that came with a looming deadline of August 31, 2027.

As mayor, Eric Adams frequently cast doubt on the feasibility of achieving the 2027 date with critics noting his administration hadAdams of making it “functionally impossible” to close Rikers by 2027 and still expresses frustration.

“The prior administration had shown very little interest in taking the actions that would make this possible,” he told me. “And that’s why, over the course of our first 100 days, we’ve sought to reverse those four years of inaction. ” Similarly critical of the previous administration is Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who praised Mamdani for making progress on one of the city’s most intractable problems.

“Rikers Island has been a moral blight on this city for decades and decades, and almost everyone agrees that it needs to be shut down. We want to make sure that we’re not just moving physical structure; we’re changing the culture that’s there,” he said.

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“I think this is just a great move in the direction of changing how we have done things for quite some time, trying to figure out how we get people outside of these jails that don’t need to be there and how to prevent people from going in the first place. ” Since January, the Mamdani administration has taken steps to fulfill the legally mandated closure of Rikers.

In June, the citythe aging North Infirmary Command and transferred ownership of the property to the Department of Citywide Administrative Services, a process laid out in the 2021 passage of the Renewable Rikers Act with the goal of building a pathway toward transitioning the island to a renewable-energy hub. The city similarly handed over jurisdiction of portions of the George Motchan Center and Anna M. Kross Center, opening the door for potential future uses of the land.

As part of the city’s blueprint, the administration will continue to pursue land transfers as well as explore near-term sustainability and renewable-energy projects for the site. Michael Higgins Jr., a land-use planner at the New York City Environmental Justice Alliance and campaign coordinator for the Renewable Rikers coalition, said he has seen a change in the city’s posture toward Rikers compared with past administrations’, adding that advocates were “very much in a defensive stance” during Adams’s tenure.

“There’s a clear humanitarian crisis on Rikers Island, and we do see the completion of the borough-based jails as a definite step in the right direction, in a way that would improve conditions for detainees but also for people who work on the island whether as corrections officers or support staff,” Higgins said. , making him the first formerly incarcerated person to lead the agency.

The mayor recalled a recent visit to Rikers when Richards “shared with me both the humanity of those who are incarcerated, as well as the humanity of those who who work there on Rikers, and the importance of having that humanity be what guides us as we close this island and as we bring an end to the stain on our city. ”Our running account of the first big AI IPO, which minted a bunch of new billionaires and thousands of new millionaires.

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