This is a no horse town.

signed a controversial bill Thursday that bans horse-drawn carriages in the Big Apple — ending a century-old Central Park tradition as he vowed to use taxpayer money to buy out the soon-to-be out of work drivers.

Hizzoner signed the law in City Hall’s Blue Room Thursday morning in what was only his third public signing since taking office — flanked by Council Speaker Julie Menin and former Mayor Bill de Blasio , who advocated for the change for years. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during the DealBook Summit at Lincoln Center in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026.

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The new legislation — dubbed Romanch’s Law in honor of the 18-year-old tourist killed in a Central Park carriage mishap earlier this year — ends the industry in 2028.

“Our city has changed, and now it is time for our laws to change too. That is why today I am signing Romanch’s Law,” Mamdani said, adding, “legislation that will phase horse carriages out of New York City once and for all by June 1st, 2028. ”Horse-drawn carriages travel through Central Park in New York on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. City Council voted to end the practice by June 2028.

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“As I sign this bill into law, I do so with a deep sense of both gratitude and obligation toward the more than 200 New Yorkers who make up the horse carriage industry today,” he added. The influential labor union representing those workers, the Transportation Workers Union, has vowed to sue to stop the new ban from taking effect.

The law came with the stipulation that City Hall would draw up a plan with the City Council to help find jobs for the 200-some industry workers. Members of the Transport Workers Union of America speak out against a horse-carriage ban in New York City, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. The full details of the plan were not immediately known, with the lawmakers setting a deadline of next April for a comprehensive blueprint with the TWU.

“That plan will include medallion buybacks for owners, a stipend for drivers and staple hands to attend workforce training and career development classes, as well as career counseling and entrepreneurship support,” Mamdani said. “And as we hammer out the plan’s details, we will work directly with horse carriage workers to incorporate their feedback at every step of this process.

”The admin only released what it called a “framework” of its plan earlier this week, with no info on cash payments to drivers. Speaker Menin, who shepherded the bill through the council, said the bill was needed so Romanch Mahajan’s death was “not in vain. ”New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during the DealBook Summit at Lincoln Center in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. Horse-drawn carriages travel through Central Park in New York on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026.

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City Council voted to end the practice by June 2028. Members of the Transport Workers Union of America speak out against a horse-carriage ban in New York City, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.