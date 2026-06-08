Mamdani-linked Platner adviser’s history with nude photos surfaces ahead of crucial Senate primary

A Mamdani-linked strategist helping Graham Platner is facing scrutiny after past writings about sharing explicit sexual images resurfaced amid the U.S. Senate race in Maine.

Church cans patriotic staple on Biden’s posh vacation enclave — pastor says tradition ‘doesn’t cut it’ Platner’s ‘living on the sea’ claim dismantled by critics as financial docs paint a different picture Democrat who led #MeToo charge stays silent as accusations emerge against Senate hopeful Graham Platner Obama-appointed judge who blocked Trump birthright citizenship order strikes again, throws out visa overhaulDemocrats extend Platner 'grace' despite abuse allegations after Kavanaugh reckoningSEE IT: Maine voters sound off on Platner's divisive campaign as crucial primary nears: 'He's a disgrace'Reporter's Notebook: Tlaib forces rare House procedure after Republican accuses her of defending terroristsWhy Trump picked Bill Pulte to lead US intelligence as critics question his qualificationsWalz administration ignored fraud warnings as billions vanished, House oversight report allegesSpencer Pratt's runner-up edge over Democrat Raman down to 1%, few thousand ballots Maine GOP hopeful vying for Trump endorsement previously ran birthing clinics catering to migrant womenEmily Compagno slams Democrats for abandoning #MeToo to support scandal-plagued PlatnerIsraeli ambassador to the US downplays reports of tension between Trump, NetanyahuDem Graham Platner suggests jailing billionaires in stump speechHouston ISD schools narrow academic gaps after state takeover despite racism claimsMaine residents react to Graham Platner's controversial past 'Jesse Watters Primetime' talks to residents of Portland, Maine to gauge public opinion on Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner's sordid past.campaign strategist who recently went viral for doing damage control for Graham Platner amid his public sexting scandals has past writings that include comments about sending and receiving"nudes" and a footnote in a puberty guide for boys that he wrote, which referenced using images of his own penis.

Morris Katz, an up-and-coming New York City Democratic Party campaign strategist credited with being a major factor in New York City Mayorin 2019, amid a separate Democratic Party sexting scandal, that he had both"sent" and"received nudes.

" Katz also authored a 2020 puberty guide for boys that included, on page 17, a footnote saying that he initially considered using"images of my penis" to illustrate puberty before the publisher said it was inappropriate. The resurfaced writings have drawn scrutiny over the last week from Maine Republicans after Katz was accused of trying to contain the fallout from the sexting scandal involving Platner that he exchanged sexually explicit messages with multiple women early in his marriage on Kik, an anonymous messaging app that has faced scrutiny over predatory behavior and child-safety concerns.

, who argue Katz’s past writings add another bizarre layer to a Platner campaign already struggling to move past allegations involving numerous scandals revolving around the candidate’s judgment. Morris Katz, 27, has been widely credited with helping New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani complete his upset victory last year against Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa.

, told Fox News Digital that the combination of Platner and Katz is"like a sort of weird horror story," arguing that both men appear unable to recognize"the guardrails of decency.

" "Morris Katz thinking that he was going to call up and intimidate Genevieve McDonald shows how bad his judgement is — he was never going to succeed at that and the fact he didn't have the instincts to know better is just the first red flag of many for him," Savage told Fox News Digital. "The combination of Morris Katz and Graham Platner is this weird horror story where neither one of them really understands the guardrails on decency.

Neither one of them can recognize when there is a boundary.

" A Republican strategist, who is from rural Maine but wanted to remain anonymous when speaking to Fox News Digital, said the Katz controversy shows national progressive operatives are using Maine as a testing ground for an outsider-backed campaign that could ultimately weaken the seniority and resources incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins has delivered to struggling communities across the state. "This guy , who is unbelievably strange, comes in from out of state and tries to get this horribly flawed guy, like limping, pleading across the finish line.

That is so arrogant," the GOP strategist said.

"The arrogance that it takes to come in and say, ‘I’m an out-of-state progressive socialist here to make some money off a flawed candidate bleeding in the polls,’ and then try to take that away from the people who really need it, you're going to take away what Susan Collins has done and will be able to do for these people. "since he emerged as a progressive challenger in Maine’s closely watched Senate race against incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

Some of the most recent firestorms have centered on reports alleging Platner was abusive to an ex-girlfriend and that he exchanged sexually explicit messages with multiple women early in his marriage on the platform Kik. Platner’s wife,the messages to campaign officials during an internal vetting process, and the campaign has acknowledged the messages existed while arguing the matter was addressed privately between Platner and his wife.

SENATE CANDIDATE GRAHAM PLATNER SENT EXPLICIT TEXTS TO MULTIPLE WOMEN WHILE MARRIED, WIFE SAYS: REPORT, an anonymous messaging app that has faced criticism from child-safety groups and law enforcement officials. The profile reportedly featured a shirtless mirror selfie of Platner with a towel around his waist, which Republican staffers later appeared to mock outside the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee by showing up in towels.

Republican staffers, including National Republican Senatorial Committee staffers, protest outside the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C. , wearing towels to mock Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner’s reported Kik profile photo.as a Nazi-linked symbol, which he later covered up.

Platner has said he was unaware of the symbol’s association with Nazis when he got the tattoo years ago, although McDonald has contested he has been aware of its meaning for some time.in which he made a series of inflammatory comments about rape, race, political violence, police, rural Americans and military veterans. Platner has said his views have changed and that some of his past comments reflected a darker period in his life after military service.a former girlfriend who accused him of abusive behavior, calling the claims politically motivated.

His campaign has accused critics and national media outlets of focusing on private matters and personal attacks rather than the issues affecting Maine voters.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fund Raising Zohran Mamdani Republicans Campaigning

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Maine Senate Candidate Graham Platner Faces Four Scandals Amid Abuse AllegationsMaine Senate candidate Graham Platner is facing four scandals following the publicatiOn of allegations of abuse against him. Platner's party, the Democrats, have come out in support of him, with one of his supporters, Khanna, stating that Platner has taken accountability for his actions. Platner's former partner, Fifield, has accused him of abuse in the early 2000s, a time when Platner was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. The allegations have sparked a heated debate, with some arguing that Platners past mistakes should not define him. others have pointed out that Platner's actions were unacceptable and that he should be held accountable. The debate is set to continue as Platner is expected to secure the party's nomination in the Democratic primary election on June 9 and face incumbent Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in the general election. Khanna has emphasized that the party believes in treating women with respect and that Platner's actions were not in line with these values. Platner has characterized the allegations as

Read more »

Graham Platner to take questions from Maine voters as he looks to stabilize Senate campaignU.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner is set to take questions from voters at a town hall-style event in Maine.

Read more »

Graham Platner to take questions from Maine voters as he looks to stabilize Senate campaignU.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner is set to take questions from voters at a town hall-style event in Maine.

Read more »

Graham Platner to take questions from Maine voters as he looks to stabilize Senate campaignU.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner is set to take questions from voters at a town hall-style event in Maine.

Read more »