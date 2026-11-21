Thursday morning, an ebullient Mayor Zohran Mamdani convened a City Hall Blue Room ceremony to ban Central Park’s horse carriages.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani was joined by Sovia Thukral, aunt, and Anuj Thukral, uncle of Romanch Mahajan, an 18-year-old tourist visiting New York City from India, who died in a horse carraige accident for the bill signing banning horse driven carraige drives in New York City.

Signing this bill was the biggest political misstep of his near year in office. It made him what he has spent his career trying not to look like, just another grubby, grasping local pol. But for two decades, a tiny if dedicated crew of animal-rights fanatics has pushed the issue. They’ve lobbied New York’s most feckless pols, the people who will satisfy any narrow interest to get elected.second-string jesters and hangers-on included former Mayor Bill de Blasio.

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De B, lacking fixed ideas of his own besides pre-kindergarten, agreed in his 2013 campaign to ban the carriages. It was just a coincidence that the main advocate behind the ban, real-estate magnate Steve Nislick, hadAlso standing behind Mamdani was current Speaker Julie Menin. In passing this bill, Menin has serenely sold out more than 200 horse-driver jobs and 50 stable-hand jobs. And there was Nislick, visibly pleased with what his money had bought.

AdvertisementMahajan’s death was the only such incident in more than a century, and it has become theBut the horse carrying Mahajan may have bolted because of stray electric voltage in the park. And the Transport Workers Union, which represents the horse-carriage workers, charges — with some documentary evidence — that the conservancy’s maintenance failures caused the voltage.

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Strange: The conservancy has focused on banning horses, when it didn’t ban trees after a babyby a branch, it didn’t ban its own vehicles after a crash killed an owl, and it hasn’t called for banning bikes despite multiple deaths. Menin’s council delivered the mayor a veto-proof majority, but he didn’t have to convene a ceremony to sign.

Advertisement The mayor may have figured that since this ban is going to happen anyway, he might as well get some free points from these special interests. to find jobs for the horse-carriage workers. He also must figure out how to compensate the owners of 68 horse-carriage medallions for the city’s instant extinguishment of these investments’ value. The mayor has tried to assuage workers’ concerns, saying that the city will offer stipends for education or training. Many have degrees.

Theythis career, which isn’t disappearing because of evil free-market forces but by city decree. One clue that Mamdani has no ideas here: He floated allowing the horse-carriage workers to drive electric cars in the park. But a key justification for the ban is that the park drives are too crowded for the much smaller and slower horse carriages. Huh?

Killing the value of horse-carriage medallions by fiat is an unconstitutional taking of private property without compensation. And the ban interferes with private contracts. Many medallion owners owe debt backed by these investments, and owners of horse stables also have mortgages. Mamdani must expend political capital to “fix” these issues.

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He’ll have to justify spending tens of millions to compensate medallion owners. In associating himself with the likes of de Blasio and Menin, he’s hurting his own unique political value: he ran on broad, once-in-a-generation appeal, not on sleazy Gotham politics as usual. In signing, he also evoked the image of another unpopular figure. Mamdani, wielding his glittering pens just after exulting about how “progress is good,” didn’t look like the young, idealistic Democratic Socialist mayor.

He looked like an increasingly cynical tech CEO, inelegantly and obliviously aging out of phase when everyone likes him. He was so in his bubble that he didn’t realize that even the most socially inept CEO doesn‘t sign mass-layoff slips a week before Thanksgiving. Nicole Gelinas is a contributing editor to the Manhattan Institute’s City Journal and a 2026 CCNY Moynihan Center fellow.