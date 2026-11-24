Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a deal with Lyft to cap electric Citi Bike rides of up to 45 minutes at $3.65 for members, freeze membership rates through 2029, and convert 130 bike docks into charging stations.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a deal with Lyft on Monday that caps the price of a 45-minute electric Citi Bike ride at $3.65 for members.

Citi Bike Fare Cap Details

The cap takes effect Jan. 19, 2027, and runs through May 26, 2029, when Lyft's current contract with the city expires. Members currently pay $0.27 per minute for e-bike rides, or about $12.15 for 45 minutes, on top of the $249 annual membership fee. The new price will save members as much as $8.50 per trip. It replaces the current $5.40 cap on 45-minute e-bike rides into and out of Manhattan and the 60-minute one-time allotment of e-bike ride minutes.

Also read New York City Announces Price Freeze for Citi Bike E-Bike Rides Through 2029

Shorter rides that already cost less than $3.65 will remain at their current levels, the mayor's office said. SNAP participants and public housing residents enrolled in Citi Bike's reduced fare program also get the $3.65 cap. City officials noted that the more than 2 million NYCHA residents and SNAP recipients who receive capped rides at $5 a month through the Reduced Fare Bike Share program will not be affected.

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About 18% of all Citi Bike app users are not members and will not benefit from the measure. The agreement also freezes all membership rates, including annual fees, per-minute charges, and average costs, at current levels through the contract's expiration in 2029. The deal was worked out in negotiations between the Department of Transportation, the City Council and Lyft.

Lyft Subsidy and City Support

In exchange for Lyft paying the subsidy instead of the city, Mamdani agreed to forgo tax revenue from Citi Bike on returns exceeding $5.25 million. As part of the deal, the city will help Lyft turn 130 bike docks into on-site charging stations beginning early next year, and will assist Citi Bike in working with Con Edison to install e-bike charging stations.

Citi Bike currently charges its e-bikes by sending crews from station to station to swap dead batteries, which leads to fewer available e-bikes and higher operational costs. Mamdani touted the agreement in Brooklyn's Prospect Park alongside Councilman Lincoln Restler, who sponsored corresponding legislation, and Council Speaker Julie Menin. The mayor arrived on a pair of crutches after tearing his Achilles heel during a soccer game last week.

Restler's legislation would go further, amending the city's contract with Lyft to cap 45-minute Citi Bike e-bike rides at $3, the cost of a subway or bus fare. Getting around New York City should not come with a price tag that keeps climbing by the minute, Mamdani said in a statement. He added that for too many working New Yorkers, even a bike ride across the borough can become another expense to worry about.

Mamdani Quoted on Affordability

At a press conference, he joked: That is $3.65, 365 days a year. As Charli would say in her hit song 365, when I am on the Citi Bike, yeah, I am bumpin that, quoting pop star Charli XCX's 2024 song 365. We are capping e-bike fares at $3.65, freezing prices through 2029 and making it easier for millions of New Yorkers to get where they need to go, Mamdani said.

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Because a more affordable city is one where getting around it does not break the bank. The mayor, who has not been shy about his personal affinity for riding electric Citi Bikes, released a video showing him riding one on Manhattan streets up to his residence at Gracie Mansion.

Citi Bike has long been an essential way to get around New York City, but it has become the most expensive bike share program in the world and unaffordable for many New Yorkers, Restler said in a statement. That is why I introduced legislation two years ago to cap Citi Bike rides at the cost of a subway or bus fare. Enormous credit to Mayor Mamdani and his team for making our transit more affordable.

Restler Advocates Lower Bike Fares

Restler added at the press conference: Prices have been going up and up and up, and people just thought there was nothing we could do about it, until we got a mayor who rides a Citi Bike. City officials said the per-minute e-bike rate for members has increased by 170% over the past six years, from 10 cents per minute.

The cost of riding an electric Citi Bike has soared over the past five years, from $4.50 in 2021 to $12.15 this year, according to the advocacy group Transportation Alternatives. Lyft has increased the cost of Citi Bike for both members and non-members several times in recent years, including this year, citing the expense of expanding and maintaining the service.

The mayor also said that membership costs would be frozen at the current rate beginning in January and until the city's contract is up with Citi Bike's parent company Lyft in May 2029.