Mayor Zohran Mamdani tore his Achilles Thursday night during a soccer game between City Hall employees and the City Hall press corps.

Mamdani in protective boot for up to 8 weeks after tearing Achilles tendon in scrimmage soccer game against NYC journalistsMayor Zohran Mamdani tore his Achilles Thursday night during a soccer game between City Hall employees and the City Hall press corps.

Though the mayor boasted about scoring a goal during the friendly, he told reporters Friday that it came at a painful cost.

Also read NYC Mayor Mamdani tears Achilles playing soccer with City Hall press corps

“I scored a goal soon after getting on the pitch, and I forgot that I was 35,” he quipped. “And soon after, I tore my Achilles, and I will be in a boot for six to eight weeks. ” Still, that may not be the worst part of the injury for the soccer-loving mayor; Mamdani noted that he will be unable to play the beautiful game for around nine months.

Mamdani, who arrived late at Thursday night’s game, also joked that he did not stretch before the encounter. The Mayor arrived at the City Hall Rotunda roughly 10 minutes after the 8 a.m. start time for Friday’s event announcing the closure of Rikers and needed some assistance climbing onto a stage that had been specially installed for the event.

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He spent much of the event on a stool and stood on one foot while delivering remarks at the podium.casting the foot and ankle of someone with a ruptured Achilles allows time for the torn ends of the tendon to close together on their own. Surgery is performed when a torn Achilles is not identified or treated immediately.

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