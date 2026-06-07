Mamdani: 'ICE Should Be Abolished' — 'No Way to Reform This Kind of Cruelty'

Saturday on MS NOW's 'The Weekend,' New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) should be abolished. | Clips

Saturday on MS NOW’s “The Weekend,” New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Immigration and Customs Enforcement should be abolished. Co-host Eugene Daniels said, “Just over the river here in new Jersey, there’s the Delaney facility.

There are folks there that are on hunger strike over the conditions. What’s your reaction? And I guess, more importantly for New Yorkers, what prevents a facility like that from opening here in New York? ” Mamdani said, “I think there are a few things.

One is a reaction of pain and seeing what people have to go through in these kinds of facilities. And these are conditions that they offend the conscience of so many, not just here in New York City but frankly, across the country.

This is partially why I have put forward a vision alongside so many others to say that ICE should be abolished, that there is no way to reform this kind of cruelty that we’re seeing endemic in the way that immigration is being enforced across the country. When it comes to our city, we are proud of our sanctuary city policies.

We are proud of the policies we’ve put forward, and also the executive orders we’ve put forward to ensure that every single agency is complying with those policies. ” Daniels said, “What do you say to people who say language? And there’s Democrats in DC who say language like, abolish ICE or unhelpful for the political health of the Democratic Party? ” Mamdani said, “I think if we we’ve listened to them before and look where we are.

I think it’s time to develop a new vision for this party, one that is unflinching in its beliefs and also uncompromising in its principles. ”





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mamdani-backed NY House candidate refuses to answer for puppeting Putin’s Ukraine talking pointsAvila Chevalier is challenging incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat, who is endorsed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Read more »

Mamdani admin gives troubled NYC nonprofit $200M in shelter contracts – even after embezzling indictmentThe Mamdani administration gave a troubled Brooklyn nonprofit $200 million in city contracts — two months after its leaders were indicted on bribery and corruption charges, The Post confirmed…

Read more »

Zohran Mamdani makes ‘high-risk, high-reward’ move to reshape New York’s voice in WashingtonThe first-year New York mayor has endorsed two congressional candidates challenging incumbents and another going against the anointed successor of a retiring congresswoman.

Read more »

Mamdani's fat rent hike for Bronx complex Tracey Towers shows his true housing cluelessnessTurns out Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s rent freeze will only apply to some New Yorkers.

Read more »