New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani approved $850,000 in raises for City Hall aides in his first year, according to payroll records reviewed by the New York Post.

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National correspondent Bryan Llenas reports on independent estimates showing Mamdani's free universal child care program could cost $9.3 billion dollars, fifty-five percent more than claimed.approved roughly $850,000 in pay raises for dozens of City Hall aides during his first year in office, according to municipal payroll records reviewed by the The records show the raises were distributed to at least 46 staffers since Mamdani took office in January, bringing total compensation increases near $1 million.

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The Post counted 21 new hires who received raises totaling $450,000 before their first anniversary on the job, more than twice the combined number of first-year employees who got raises under Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks to reporters in front of a painting of Alexander Hamilton about the city's finances during a news conference in New York Feb. 17, 2026. On Jan. 28, five City Hall employees were granted salary increases totaling $95,000 on the same day Mamdani announced New York City faced an estimated $12 billion budget deficit, the records show.