Mamdani disbands NYPD Strategic Response Group, creates civilian protest response team

Mayor Zohran Mamdani disbanded the NYPD Strategic Response Group and announced a civilian-led Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division to handle protests, drawing sharp criticism from police unions.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani has disbanded the NYPD Strategic Response Group and will replace it with a civilian-led team that oversees police protest response, a move that drew immediate backlash from police unions.

New Civilian Division Replaces Police Protest Unit

The new Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division will operate within the Mayor's Office of Community Safety and prepare for and respond to protests through dialogue and engagement, according to Mamdani. Its staff will not be police officers and will carry no weapons or arrest powers. The NYPD will also establish a First Amendment Support Team, or FAST, to work with protesters and support de-escalation while the civilian division is being built.

Also read Mamdani, Tisch agree to disband NYPD's controversial Strategic Response Group

Police will still be able to make arrests, including during acts of civil disobedience, Mamdani said. During First Amendment activities, police will be barred from using long guns, tear gas, kettling or pepper spray as crowd-control tactics. The changes will not reduce NYPD headcount, officials said, and SRG officers will be reassigned to other roles.

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Mamdani said the reforms include key changes called for in the CURB Act, a City Council bill sponsored by Councilmember Ossé, and said he supports the measure. Mamdani and the Democratic Socialists of America have criticized the SRG's use of force and argued its protest-response role should be separated from its counterterrorism duties. In calling for the unit's disbandment, the mayor has pointed to the high rate of misconduct complaints against SRG officers.

Mayor Defends Separation of Counterterrorism and Protests

The SRG was created a little more than a decade ago to deal with threats and terroristic threats to the city, Mamdani said during a September press conference. What it eventually became, he said, was both dealing with counterterrorism and responding to the exercise of First Amendment rights. I do not believe that those purposes need to be dual purposes, Mamdani said.

I believe that we should have a focus on counterterrorism that is separate from our response to the use of the First Amendment. Police union leaders condemned the decision. Today is not a good day for New Yorkers who want a safe and orderly city, PBA President Patrick Hendry said in a statement on X. Mayor Mamdani is showing his true colors: he is willing to put your safety at risk to appease his radical base.

Police Unions Condemn Disbanding of Strategic Response Group

Scott Munro, president of the Detectives' Endowment Association, slammed the mayor over his baseless notion that the NYPD's Strategic Response Group was the problem. In reality, these brave men and women in blue have held the line against dangerous radicals who threaten public safety, Munro said in another X post. NYPD Chief of Department John Chell also objected. I'm saddened to see this happen, Chell posted.

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This socialist approach to policing gets people hurt, damages property, and disrupts people's lives. It ruins cities. Chell accused Mamdani and his comrades of gaslighting New Yorkers with the narrative that the unit is reckless. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during a City Council budget hearing in March that in 2025 the SRG responded to just 6% of protests in the city.

She insisted the unit does not deal with peaceful protests but only moves in when there is criminal activity.