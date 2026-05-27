Mamdani caught between NYPD and Knicks fans

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said there will be Knicks watch parties citywide and there are plans to ensure safety. The move comes after NYPD announced that it would no longer support watch parties outside of Madison Square Garden following chaos and arrests at recent street celebrations. CNN’s Katherine Koretski reports.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said there will be Knicks watch parties citywide and there are plans to ensure safety. The move comes after NYPD announced that it would no longer support watch parties outside of Madison Square Garden following chaos and arrests at recent street celebrations.

CNN's Katherine Koretski reports. CNN's Katherine Koretski reports.

Construction is underway on the White House South Lawn for an octagon-shaped arena that will host a UFC event next month. The “UFC Freedom Fights 250” is scheduled for June 14 — President Donald Trump’s birthday — as part of events celebrating America’s 250th anniversary. CNN’s Kit Maher reports. CNN's Omar Jimenez sits down with New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who says she will work with President Trump where possible but won't be intimidated.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posted a video to X on Tuesday showing him wrangling two snakes with his bare hands. The International Rescue Committee says the Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is spreading faster than the response, as overcrowded camps for displaced people, poor conditions and limited supplies raise fears the virus could spread further in Congo and Uganda.

A judge in the Dominican Republic ruled on Monday that Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco will not serve prison time after finding him criminally responsible for the sexual and psychological abuse of a minor. The EU has introduced the “entry/exit system” across Europe, an automated system to track when foreigners enter and exit countries, replacing stamping passports.

While introduced to make traveling easier, CNN's Clarissa Ward shows the reality as passengers are waiting hours in lines and missing their flights. An earlier version of this video misstated which passport holders are experiencing long lines and delays due to new EES rules. It is non-European Union passport holders.

“Alpine divorce” went viral after women shared stories of being abandoned on hikes by their partner, with some facing life-threatening consequences. US President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post that the Middle East and other countries should sign the Abraham Accords if a deal to end the Iran war is reached. CNN’s Salma Abdelaziz reports on why this agreement between Israel and some of its neighbors is being wrapped into negotiations.

When Jeffrey Epstein needed medical treatment for himself or a friend, he often received VIP treatment at Mount Sinai Health System in New York City — one of the country’s most prestigious hospital systems — according to the Justice Department’s Epstein files. CNN’s MJ Lee reports. Environmental protection non-profit Chattahoochee Riverkeeper estimates that thousands of fish died along a 20-mile stretch of river after an intense thunderstorm in Georgia.

Video shows protesters clashing with DHS agents outside Delaney Hall Detention Facility in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday where a reported hunger strike is taking place.





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