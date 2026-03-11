Democrats Seize House and Governor Mansions in 2026 Midterms as Socialists Surge in Congress

Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidates won multiple House races, expanding socialist representation from two to six, while also securing mayoral wins in Washington, D.C. and Providence.

The 2026 midterm elections have resulted in a historic political shift, with Democrats seizing control of the U.S. House of Representatives and capturing numerous governorships across the nation. This sweeping victory marks a stunning reversal of political fortunes, driven by a blue wave that has reshaped the legislative and executive branches. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) emerged as a significant force within the broader Democratic coalition, expanding their footprint in Congress and state governments.

Among the most notable gains for the DSA, Democratic Socialists-backed candidates won at least four House races, boosting the number of socialist lawmakers from two to six. In New York's 7th Congressional District, Claire Valdez defeated Republican Melvin Rivera to fill the seat of retiring Representative Nydia Velazquez. Velazquez, who held the position since 1993, had been a prominent figure in the district for decades. Valdez's victory was facilitated by the strong Democratic lean of the district and the organizational power of the DSA volunteer network.

Also read Socialist Darializa Avila Chevalier sails to victory along with Mamdani’s slate of lefty House candidates

The expansion of socialist influence extended beyond New York. In Colorado, Melat Kiros, a Gen Z socialist, won 78.3% of the vote in the 1st Congressional District. In Pennsylvania, Chris Rabb, a DSA national committee member endorsed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, defeated his independent opponent with 93% of the vote. Additionally, Darializa Avila Chevalier secured victory in New York's 13th District with 87.5% of the vote, while Donovan McKinney defeated Republican TP Nykoriak in Michigan's 13th District after ousting incumbent Shri Thanedar in the primary.

The electoral success of DSA candidates has drawn sharp criticism from within the Democratic establishment. U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries highlighted the ideological divide, noting that while progressive groups like the Working Families Party supported Valdez, the DSA ran campaigns in opposition to traditional party figures. Democratic strategist Mally Smith warned that while the party accommodates far-left voices, it must prioritize centrist candidates in competitive states to maintain national viability. Smith pointed to victories by Roy Cooper and James Talarico as examples of successful centrist campaigning.

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In the broader gubernatorial landscape, Democrats flipped several key seats that had long been under Republican control. Democrat David Crowley made history as Wisconsin's first Black governor, while Gina Hinojosa became the first Latina governor of Texas. In Georgia, the governor's mansion flipped blue for the first time in nearly thirty years. These victories were part of a larger trend that saw the Democratic Party capitalize on voter dissatisfaction with the Trump administration.

Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, a Democratic incumbent, voiced concerns about the direction of the party. Fetterman criticized the rising influence of candidates advocating for radical policies, such as abolishing ICE and the border. He expressed alarm that some Democratic colleagues refused to challenge these views. The controversy highlighted the internal tensions within the party as it balances progressive demands with electoral pragmatism.

The DSA reported a total of 42 winners in federal, state, and municipal races, signaling a broad electoral success for the organization. In Washington, D.C., Janeese Lewis George won the mayoral race, succeeding Muriel Bowser. In Providence, Rhode Island, DSA member David Morales was elected mayor after defeating an incumbent in the primary. These local wins demonstrate the grassroots strength of the socialist movement across various jurisdictions.

However, the DSA did not achieve universal success. In Florida, socialist candidate Angie Nixon narrowly lost her Senate race against incumbent Ashley Moody. Moody won by a three-point margin in a special election to complete Marco Rubio's term. The loss in Florida served as a reminder of the challenges faced by progressive candidates in more conservative states.

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The 2026 midterms have set the stage for significant legislative changes, with Democrats now controlling the House. The new majority has vowed to hold the Trump administration accountable and pursue a progressive agenda. The surge in socialist representation is expected to influence policy debates on issues such as climate change, housing, and workers' rights. The political landscape has shifted dramatically, leaving Republicans vowing to regain power in future elections.