Mamdani-backed DSA challenger in NY House race branded Biden a ‘rapist’ and ‘war criminal’

A since-deleted X account from Avila Chevalier revealed the firebrand in 2020 bitterly lamented Biden’s then-ascendent presidential bid in the Democratic primary.

Darializa Avila Chevalier’s history of bashing Biden and her fellow Democrats on social media wasby Politico as Mamdani on Thursday night shockingly endorsed her bid to unseat five-term incumbent Rep.

Adriano Espaillat . A deeper dive into Avila Chevalier’s since-deleted X account shows she also gleefully mocked Hillary Clinton, slammed Bernie Sanders’ “liberal Zionism,” posted “f— Kamala Harris” and even trashed her fellow lefty firebrand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks at a press conference on May 28, 2026. But the Democratic Socialists of America true believer reserved special scorn for Biden, bitterly lamenting his then-ascendent presidential bid in the 2020 Democratic primary.

“Y’all really sitting here talking about how we HAVE to vote for one rapist over the other rapist,” she posted, referring to sexual misconduct accusations against both Biden and Donald Trump, according to the report. Mamdani’s shock endorsement of Avila Chevalier sent shockwaves in Democratic political circles as insiders feared the rabble-rouser could end up unseating the establishment stalwart Espaillat.

A potential primary victory by Avila Chevalier would elevate a candidate with a history of problematic comments and arguably fringe views. Avila Chevalier’s DSA candidate questionnaire shows she is committed abolishing prisons, legalizing prostitution and the private use of all drugs, wants to scrap ICE and end all military support to Israel.

“I forgot to get napkins so I just wiped my hand on the American flag behind me,” she posted online in 2019 along with a smiling face emoji. Avila Chevalier also repeatedly bashed police, at one point posting “No more police at all ever” with clapping hands between each word to emphasize the point.

She also intermingled her Democrat bashing with cop hating, writing in June 2020, “Thought we had leveled up the convo from ‘Kamala is a cop’ to ‘All cops are bastards’ but I see some major points need to be revisited. ”Avila Chevalier later that year bashed Biden again: “I’ve voted in every election since I turned 18 but you out of your mind if you think I’m voting for a war criminal. X / @DarializaforNYSARAH YENESEL/EPA/Shutterstock





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