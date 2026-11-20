Mayor Zohran Mamdani plans to transfer the Rikers Island jail population to new, smaller facilities by the end of 2032.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani unveiled a plan Friday to close the Rikers Island jail complex and transfer its remaining population to smaller facilities by the end of 2032.

The timetable would delay the closure beyond the current August 2027 deadline, established under legislation approved by the New York City Council in 2019. City officials say construction delays and a jail population that exceeds the capacity planned for replacement facilities have made that deadline unachievable.

Also read Mamdani sets plan to close NYC's notorious Rikers Island jail

"It is time to finally close Rikers Island," Mamdani said in a statement. "For decades, New Yorkers have demanded a correctional system that is safe and humane. " Mamdani announced the plan in a video posted Friday on X alongside Stanley Richards, commissioner of the New York City Department of Correction. The mayor said the plan would reduce pretrial detention, address court delays, and invest $146 million in programs intended to break cycles of incarceration.

Around 6,600 people were being held in the city's jails in early November. The administration wants to reduce that population to no more than 5,500 by 2029, and about 4,100 by the end of 2032. Four borough-based jails are intended to replace the complex. The Brooklyn facility is scheduled to open in 2029, followed by jails in the Bronx and Queens in 2031, and Manhattan in 2032.

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The city also plans to add hundreds of therapeutic beds for people with serious mental-health conditions or complex medical needs. The plan represents the latest step in a long-running effort to shut Rikers, which has faced federal scrutiny over violence and conditions inside the complex. A federal judge appointed an outside manager in 2025 after finding that conditions remained "abnormal and unacceptable.

" Earlier this year, the city opened a 104-bed therapeutic unit at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, and permanently closed the vacant North Infirmary Command on Rikers. The 2032 timetable would require the city council to amend the existing closure law. This is a developing story. More to follow.

Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here. The timetable would delay the closure beyond the current August 2027 deadline, established under legislation approved by the New York City Council in 2019. City officials say construction delays and a jail population that exceeds the capacity planned for replacement facilities have made that deadline unachievable.

"It is time to finally close Rikers Island," Mamdani said in a statement. "For decades, New Yorkers have demanded a correctional system that is safe and humane. " Mamdani announced the plan in a video posted Friday on X alongside Stanley Richards, commissioner of the New York City Department of Correction. The mayor said the plan would reduce pretrial detention, address court delays, and invest $146 million in programs intended to break cycles of incarceration.

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Around 6,600 people were being held in the city's jails in early November. The administration wants to reduce that population to no more than 5,500 by 2029, and about 4,100 by the end of 2032. Four borough-based jails are intended to replace the complex. The Brooklyn facility is scheduled to open in 2029, followed by jails in the Bronx and Queens in 2031, and Manhattan in 2032.

The city also plans to add hundreds of therapeutic beds for people with serious mental-health conditions or complex medical needs. The plan represents the latest step in a long-running effort to shut Rikers, which has faced federal scrutiny over violence and conditions inside the complex. A federal judge appointed an outside manager in 2025 after finding that conditions remained"abnormal and unacceptable.

" Earlier this year, the city opened a 104-bed therapeutic unit at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, and permanently closed the vacant North Infirmary Command on Rikers.