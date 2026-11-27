Linh Quach revives Lucky Chopsticks location as Mama Quach's Kitchen on November 17 2026 featuring family pho recipe honoring Hang Bui's Vietnamese heritage.

Mama Quach's Kitchen officially celebrates its grand opening on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, in Long Beach, California. The new Vietnamese restaurant takes over the physical space formerly occupied by Lucky Chopsticks, marking a significant transition for the Westside dining scene. This reopening allows the Quach family to honor their cultural heritage while fulfilling community anticipation for a familiar neighborhood gathering spot.

Linh Quach Revives Family Legacy at Former Lucky Chopsticks Location

Linh Quach, a 32-year-old restaurateur, leads the revitalization of the site that has served Long Beach residents for decades. The location previously hosted Lucky Chopsticks, a Chinese restaurant operated by her parents, Thien Quach and Hang Bui, who decided to retire after years of honoring Chinese culinary traditions. Customer demand persisted after Lucky Chopsticks closed its Long Beach location in January, prompting Linh to propose a new concept that would keep the family business alive. The grand opening on November 17, 2026, represents the culmination of her vision to blend family history with fresh culinary innovation.

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Authentic Vietnamese Pho Recipe Originates from Grandmother in Vietnam

The centerpiece of the Mama Quach's Kitchen menu is its extensive variety of pho, prepared using a broth recipe passed down from Linh Quach's grandmother. This matriarch owned her own pho restaurant in Vietnam before the war, establishing a lineage of culinary expertise that defines the current establishment. The broth requires 18 hours of simmering to achieve its distinct flavor profile, reflecting the dedication of the Quach family to traditional cooking methods. For Linh Quach, serving this specific style of soup is not merely a business transaction but a way to preserve a taste of home and maintain strong family bonds.

Hang Bui Maintains Active Role in Kitchen Despite Retirement Plans

Hang Bui, a 70-year-old matriarch, continues to play an active role in the kitchen operations of Mama Quach's Kitchen despite her intended retirement. She originally grew up in Hai Duong in northern Vietnam before migrating to Ho Chi Minh City in 1954, bringing northern culinary influences to the mix. Her daughter Linh Quach added southern Vietnamese flavors to the menu, creating a fusion that includes a darker broth, more meat, bean sprouts, herbs, and condiments like hoisin sauce and lime. Hang Bui frequently jokes in Vietnamese that she is an unpaid employee who cannot quit, highlighting her deep commitment to supporting her daughter's new venture without expecting financial compensation for her labor.

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Long Beach Community Responds to Return of Familiar Dining Experience

Justin Simon, a 48-year-old resident of Wrigley, Long Beach, expressed significant relief and excitement regarding the reopening of the restaurant on November 17, 2026. Simon had been a loyal patron of Lucky Chopsticks on Willow Street, visiting the establishment at least once a month for several years prior to its closure. He described the original Chinese restaurant as the best Chinese food in Long Beach, noting that the staff treated customers like family members who knew their orders and preferences. Simon emphasized that the personalized service, such as complimentary appetizers based on past orders, created a level of familiarity that cannot be replicated elsewhere, a sentiment he now associates with the return of the Quach family's hospitality.

Menu Features House-Special Pho and Pan-Fried Noodles with Chinese Influences

The Mama Quach's Kitchen menu offers a diverse range of dishes that combine northern and southern Vietnamese cuisine with distinct Chinese influences. Diners can order house-special pho featuring flank steak, meatballs, and tendon, or choose from other specialties like shaken beef with garlic noodles and fish fillets with black bean sauce. The establishment also serves house pan-fried noodles, which complement the soup offerings with traditional preparations. Customers can customize their pho experience by requesting wider noodles and a homemade chili oil, options that reflect the northern style of the broth while maintaining the southern presentation style cherished by Hang Bui.