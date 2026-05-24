Malware detected in Chelan County’s network, government services impacted

Chelan County officials have taken measures to ensure public safety after malware was detected in the county’s network, but most government services are still unavailable. The county’s IT department is working with security partners to restore systems, but a timeline for completion has not been set. In the meantime, residents can expect to provide urgent county business by visiting in person.

Chelan County officials shut down government networks, computers, and phone systems after malware was detected in the county’s network, impacting all departments, according to Chelan County Emergency Management.

Chelan County Emergency Management said the malware was detected at about 10 a.m. Sunday by Chelan County IT. The agency noted that the issue should not slow down responses to calls by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency services are still available, and the public should call Rivercom 911 if help is needed. The agency asked residents to come in person to speak with someone who works in the needed department for people who need to conduct urgent county business





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