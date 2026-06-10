Maluma Promotes Katherine Florez to General Manager in Strategic Team Restructuring

Katherine Florez, previously Maluma's project manager, has been elevated to General Manager, overseeing brand management and creative strategy. This internal promotion reflects a significant shift in the artist's management structure, aiming to consolidate his evolving global career under experienced leadership.

Colombian reggaeton superstar Maluma has announced a significant restructuring of his management team, appointing Katherine Florez as the new General Manager . Florez, who has been an integral part of Maluma 's team since 2022 and previously served as his project manager, will now be responsible for overseeing his brand management and creative vision .

This promotion comes as Maluma continues to expand his global influence, with his existing business management team and the major agency WME maintaining their roles to handle bookings and brand partnerships. The move signifies a consolidation of creative and operational leadership under Florez, who has been intimately involved in the artist's recent projects and strategic direction. In her own statement, Katherine Florez expressed deep gratitude and reflection on her journey with the artist.

"As I step into this new role as manager, I'm grateful for the journey we have built together," she stated. "It has also been a process of tremendous growth for me, both professionally and personally. I have learned how to lead, make strategic decisions, adapt constantly, and grow alongside a project that has challenged and taught me so much at every stage.

" Her comments highlight a progressive internal mentorship within Maluma's camp, demonstrating a path from project management to overall general management. This internal promotion ensures continuity and a deep understanding of Maluma's artistic ethos and long-term goals. Florez further emphasized the special moment in Maluma's career and her vision for the future.

"It brings me great joy to look back and see everything we have built as a team," she added. "We are experiencing a very special moment and I believe that is reflected in every project we are developing. My goal is to continue driving that vision forward and supporting the growth of a career that keeps evolving with authenticity and purpose.

" This announcement underscores Maluma's commitment to a stable, long-term leadership structure that can navigate the complexities of a global music career while maintaining artistic integrity. fans can expect this new chapter to fuel further innovative projects and a sustained commercial presence for the Colombian icon





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Maluma Katherine Florez Management General Manager Reggaeton Colombian Music Artist Leadership Brand Management Creative Vision

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