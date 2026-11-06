Maluma Announces Loco X Volver World Tour 2027 Starting Feb 5 in Bogota

Maluma unveiled his Loco X Volver World Tour 2027 at Miami International Airport, with dates starting Feb. 5 in Bogotá and more than 60 cities.

Colombian superstar Maluma officially announced the Loco X Volver World Tour 2027 on Friday, November 6, with a surprise live performance at Miami International Airport. The Medellín-born artist took over part of the American Airlines terminal to premiere the official tour video and perform for waiting travelers. This strategic pop-up event served as the centerpiece for the global rollout of his upcoming international concert series.

The surprise set featured hits including Según Quién, Felices Los 4, Hawái, and the title track Loco X Volver. The airport setting was a deliberate thematic match for his May 2026 album, which explores returning to one's roots. Travelers boarding flights to Colombia witnessed the artist reconnecting with his origins before embarking on this extensive global journey.

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Produced by Fenix Entertainment and Cárdenas Marketing Network, the tour is scheduled to kick off on February 5 in Bogotá. The itinerary will visit more than 60 cities across Latin America, North America, Europe, and Africa. Visa has been confirmed as the lead sponsor and official payment partner for the Latin American dates of the tour.

Confirmed stops include major hubs such as Buenos Aires, Mexico City, Santiago, Lima, Miami, Los Angeles, Toronto, Madrid, Paris, and Berlin. The route is designed to reach both his home audience in Latin America and fans in North America, Europe, and Africa. This extensive network ensures that Maluma can connect with diverse markets while maintaining strong ties to his cultural heritage.

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The announcement followed a two-week campaign that left clues in Madrid, Bogotá, Buenos Aires, New York, and Mexico City. Fans in these cities encountered street installations inspired by Colombian vendor stands, creating a physical trail leading up to the official reveal. These interactive elements built anticipation and engaged the community before the tour details were fully disclosed.

Maluma explained that the tour is rooted in the places that shaped his story and the people who helped make his dreams possible. He described the project as a return to where it all began, aiming to reunite with longtime collaborators and fans who have grown alongside him. The artist emphasized that he would not exist without his fans, their love, and every voice that has sung his songs.

He framed the tour as a way to reach new corners of the world while continuing the narrative built with his audience. Maluma closed his remarks by stating the tour is his way of thanking those fans and reminding them that wherever his people are, he will always be home. This message connects the airport performance directly to the album's central idea of reconnecting with one's roots.

The next confirmed milestone is the opening show on February 5 in Bogotá, followed by stops across the designated international markets. Fans in the cities that hosted the clue campaign are among those most closely tied to the tour's rollout. The combination of strategic sponsorship and deep fan engagement positions this tour as a significant event in the global music calendar.