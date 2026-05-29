Maluma Abandons American Dream, Embraces Colombian Dream and Domestic Music Focus

In a revealing interview, Maluma discusses his shift from seeking U.S. crossover success to prioritizing Colombia's urban music scene, mental health, and family, marking a new chapter in his career.

Colombian reggaetón superstar Maluma , born Juan Luis Londoño, has undergone a significant artistic transformation, shifting his priorities away from the pursuit of American collaborations and crossover success that once defined his ambitions.

In a candid interview conducted on horseback from his estate in Medellín, the artist discussed his changed mindset, mental health, family, and his renewed dedication to Colombia's urban music scene. He openly admitted that his earlier obsession with working with iconic English-speaking artists was tied to what he perceived as the American Dream for his career. That phase has decisively ended.

Maluma now embraces what he calls the Colombian Dream, focusing his energy on nurturing and investing in the music movement within his homeland rather than seeking validation from the United States. This evolution comes at a pivotal time for Latin music, which is achieving global dominance with less dependence on English-language crossovers than in previous years.

While his past collaborations with international stars like The Weeknd, Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, and Black Eyed Peas helped build his global audience, his current vision is intensely inward-looking. He is channeling his efforts into deep collaborations with fellow Colombian artists such as Karol G, J Balvin, and Shakira, exemplified by the massive hit 'Chantaje.

' This new chapter reflects a more personal and grounded professional and personal life, where inspiration and the next steps are found within Colombia's vibrant culture and music community





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