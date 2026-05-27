Mallory Swanson returns to the USWNT first the first time since the 2024 Paris Olympics

Triple Espresso is back. The trio of Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Wilson, nicknamed Triple Espresso at the 2024 Olympics, have been named to the U.S. training camp roster for a pair of June matches against the Brazilian national team in Brazil.

Uganda closes its border with Congo as cases of a rare Ebola type surgeSouth Carolina Senate rejects Trump’s call to redraw congressional map for midterm electionsBiden sues Justice Department to stop release of audio and transcripts tied to special counsel probePackers running back Josh Jacobs arrested on charges related to domestic abuseAP Entertainment WireNASA lays out moon base plans with landers, buggies and drones at the top of the listNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itHow a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik SinnerReleasing cool water protects fish in the Grand Canyon.

That comes at cost to hydropowerFDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketWhat to know about the Bundibugyo virus, a species of Ebola causing an outbreak in CongoThe barista is human but an AI agent runs this experimental Swedish cafeGardeners often hear about supposed hacks and quick fixes.

Here are some common ones debunkedA look at the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha and their significance to Muslims around the worldEEUU ha deportado a miles de cubanos y venezolanos que quedaron en peligro en México, dice HRW

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itHow a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik SinnerReleasing cool water protects fish in the Grand Canyon.

That comes at cost to hydropowerFDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketWhat to know about the Bundibugyo virus, a species of Ebola causing an outbreak in CongoThe barista is human but an AI agent runs this experimental Swedish cafeGardeners often hear about supposed hacks and quick fixes. Here are some common ones debunkedA look at the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha and their significance to Muslims around the worldEEUU ha deportado a miles de cubanos y venezolanos que quedaron en peligro en México, dice HRW





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sophia Wilson 2024 Paris Olympic Games Soccer Gotham FC Racing Louisville FC Angel City FC NWSL Soccer Olympic Games Illinois IL State Wire Oregon DC Wire OR State Wire Womens Sports Womens Soccer District Of Columbia Mandy Mcglynn Lilly Reale Emily Fox Emily Sonnett Sports Jaedyn Shaw Olivia Moultrie Gisele Thompson Lily Yohannes Kansas City Tara Rudd Emma Hayes United States Claudia Dickey Chicago Kennedy Wesley Lindsey Heaps Claire Hutton Michelle Cooper Alyssa Thompson Emma Sears

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Three Astros pitchers combine for first MLB no-hitter since 2024Tatsuya Imai and two Houston Astros relievers combine for first no-hitter in majors since 2024.

Read more »

Mallory Swanson returns to the USWNT first the first time since the 2024 Paris OlympicsTriple Espresso is back

Read more »

Love Island 2024: ITV bosses reveal huge first episode shake-up to 'fight format fatigue'ITV has announced major changes for the first episode of Love Island's 13th series in an effort to combat format fatigue and boost viewership. The changes include a never-before-seen coupling and increased risks, while fan-favourite games like Casa Amor and Movie Night will still return. Producers also discussed the marketing strategy tied to the World Cup and teased a diverse cast with international possibilities.

Read more »

Love Island 2024: Producers Reveal Unprecedented First Episode Twist to Combat Format FatigueITV bosses are shaking up Love Island's first episode with a never-before-seen coupling to fight format fatigue and boost viewing figures, while bringing back fan-favourite games and integrating the World Cup into marketing.

Read more »