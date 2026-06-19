Malin Akerman Talks Improv and Character Depth in 'Let's Love'

Malin Akerman discusses the creative freedom and challenges of improv filmmaking in the new romantic comedy 'Let's Love,' now on VOD.

In a recent interview, actress Malin Akerman discussed her experience filming the improv-heavy romantic comedy ' Let's Love ,' now available on VOD from Cineverse. The film, directed by Jamie Adams, reunites the cast and creative team of a fictional romance film ten years later for a fan convention in Wales.

As personal histories and unresolved tensions resurface, the convention is abruptly canceled, leading the group to revisit the original film locations while contemplating a sequel. Akerman, known for her roles in 'Watchmen' and '27 Dresses,' shared insights into the challenges and joys of working on an improv-based project. Akerman, who has dyslexia, explained that while she finds improv intimidating, she relishes the freedom it offers.

She recalled her first all-improv experience on Joe Swanberg's series 'Easy,' where she felt both terrified and alive. For 'Let's Love,' the cast's collaborative spirit and director Jamie Adams's experience with improvised filmmaking provided a supportive environment. The actress emphasized that improv keeps scenes fresh, as each take is unique. She described a breakup scene with co-star Josh Hutcherson that evolved through multiple variations, guided by Adams's direction to elicit new reactions.

The film's multilayered characters, each with depth and flaws, allowed the actors to explore their roles authentically. Akerman noted the meta aspect of the story-a movie within a movie where characters struggle to write a sequel script while navigating their own complex relationships. This setup resonated with her, as it reflects real-life industry dynamics, such as on-set romances heightened by the intensity of production.

Working alongside Hutcherson and Dermot Mulroney, Akerman appreciated the richness of the character arcs, which prevented any performance from feeling one-dimensional.

'Let's Love' blends comedy and drama, showcasing the talents of its ensemble cast. Akerman's enthusiasm for the project shines through as she praises the collaborative atmosphere and the creative risks taken during production. The film's unique approach to storytelling, driven by improvisation and character-driven narratives, offers audiences a refreshing take on romance and reunion.

As the industry continues to explore new modes of filmmaking, 'Let's Love' stands out as a testament to the power of trust and spontaneity in bringing stories to life





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Malin Akerman Let's Love Improv Film Josh Hutcherson Romantic Comedy

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