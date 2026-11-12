Malin Akerman Divorce Details And Hunting Wives Update

Malin Akerman discusses her divorce from Fredrik Wattenberg, her son Sebastian, and The Hunting Wives season 2 return next summer.

Actress Malin Akerman revealed significant details about her past marriage and current professional commitments during recent media appearances. On the Wednesday, November 11 episode of an unnamed podcast, the 48-year-old discussed the end of her relationship with her ex-husband. She emphasized that becoming a parent fundamentally altered the dynamics of their union. The couple realized their relationship lacked the strength required to maintain their bond after starting a family.

Divorce And Parenting Challenges

Akerman and Fredrik Wattenberg met in their twenties when both were involved in a band. Wattenberg was from Italy and spoke little English at the time, while Akerman spoke English, Swedish, and some French. They described their initial romance as a whirlwind love story that developed when they were young. After the birth of their son, they recognized they were not communicating effectively about important life decisions. They admitted they had never discussed parenting styles or future schedules before becoming parents.

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The actress described that period as tumultuous. She was navigating a divorce while simultaneously beginning her career again. Akerman brought her young son to work with her during this transition. She served as a producer on the show where she also starred, which allowed her to convert her office into a nursery. This arrangement enabled her to care for her child while continuing her professional responsibilities.

Sebastian Akerman And Recovery

Akerman welcomed her son, Sebastian, in 2013. He is now six years old. She told Us Weekly that having a child changed everything for her. It shifted her perspective from a young, narcissistic mindset to a deeper understanding of life. She felt this experience gave her a profound sense of purpose. The actress noted that balancing mourning a broken relationship with the demands of comedy and motherhood was difficult. She spent many nights feeding her infant and then going to work.

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Living arrangements for about a year were described as a valuable experience. Akerman started hosting weekly events called Sebi Sundays. She uses a neon sign for these gatherings every Sunday. She invites parents, friends, and non-parents to her home. Guests relax by the pool with drinks while children play. The events provide a sense of community and catharsis. Akerman uses dance to process her emotions and celebrate life during these parties.

The Hunting Wives Season 2 Date

The second season of The Hunting Wives will premiere next summer. Akerman confirmed the timing when Extra asked about the date on Thursday, October 30. She stated the cast and crew would return to work in a week and a half. The production team decided to move the schedule earlier based on feedback from audiences and fans. The actress confirmed they are proceeding with the production immediately.

Co-star Brittany Snow also shared insights about filming the upcoming season. Snow, who is 39, praised Akerman for making her feel comfortable during intimate scenes. She discussed this in an exclusive clip from the Tuesday, October 28 episode of Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. The collaboration between the two actresses highlighted the supportive environment on set for the new season.

Akerman Personal Growth Journey

Akerman reflected on her personal development in her thirties. She experienced a year of reckoning after her time in Italy. She began practicing transcendental meditation and engaging in therapy. The therapy helped her understand her identity and intimacy issues. She worked on navigating life as a single mother in her thirties. This process involved examining why she kept people at a distance and how to connect differently.

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Her relationship with her ex-husband has improved over time. Akerman confirmed they remain friends. They recently traveled to Italy together. This trip demonstrated the positive shift in their dynamic. The actress continues to focus on her health and personal well-being while managing her career.