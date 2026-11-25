Malika Haqq stopped speaking to Khloe Kardashian after an unauthorized photo appeared in The Girls. The rift impacts a friendship spanning over 25 years with no permanent split.

Malika Haqq has reportedly ceased all communication with Khloe Kardashian following the inclusion of an unauthorized personal photograph in the Hulu production, The Girls. This development has sparked significant concern regarding the stability of a long-standing friendship that has persisted for more than 25 years. The incident highlights the fragile nature of celebrity relationships, even among those with deep historical ties.

The Source of the Communication Breakdown

Khloe Kardashian, who created and produced The Girls, is now facing silence from Haqq due to a specific visual element in the series. A personal photograph, allegedly captured in the background while the production team filmed inside Haqq's residence, remained visible in the finished episodes. This breach of privacy is cited as the sole reason for the immediate halt in contact between the two women. The presence of the image was not disclosed prior to the show's release, leading to feelings of violation.

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Clarifying the Nature of the Dispute

Sources familiar with the situation emphasize that Haqq does not object to her general portrayal or participation in the production. The conflict is strictly limited to the unauthorized inclusion of the specific background photograph. Insiders also confirmed that this issue is entirely separate from any previous disagreements involving Khloe Kardashian or Haqq's twin sister, Khadijah Haqq. There is no evidence suggesting that past tensions influenced this current silent treatment.

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History of the Kardashian-Haqq Connection

The rupture in communication is particularly notable given the extensive history shared by the families. Khloe Kardashian and the Haqq sisters, Malika and Khadijah, have maintained a close bond since their teenage years. Their professional collaboration extends beyond this single project, with both Haqq sisters appearing in the Kardashian family's reality series and Dash Dolls. Dash Dolls was a spinoff that ran for a single season, further intertwining their public and private lives over many years.

Future of the Friendship and Production

Despite the current lack of dialogue, the disagreement is not considered a permanent split in their friendship. The 25-year duration of their relationship suggests that the pause in communication may be temporary. However, the incident raises questions about boundaries in reality television production. The situation underscores the delicate balance required when filming in private residences, especially when involving long-term friends. No further updates have been provided regarding when communication might resume or how the production team will address such privacy concerns in future episodes.