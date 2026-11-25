Malika Haqq responds to falling out rumors regarding The Girls while defending Khloe Kardashian's role in the Hulu series and praising her friend's personal growth.

Malika Haqq took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 24, to directly address circulating rumors about a fallout with Khloe Kardashian over their upcoming Hulu reality series. The 43-year-old influencer and business executive explicitly denied any conflict, stating she possesses no photos in her home to avoid the type of petty drama associated with the show. She emphasized that she is not shallow and encouraged critics to stop interfering, adding that her silence is a gift to those who persist in poking the bear.

Production Details And Khloe's Role

The Hulu series, titled The Girls: A Khloe Kardashian Project, is set to premiere this year and focuses on the inner circle of friends surrounding Khloe Kardashian. The reality show was produced in August by Haqq, who serves as the co-founder of the brand Good American. The production aims to document the authentic dynamics of this close-knit group as they navigate their personal and professional lives together on screen.

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Haqq clarified that Khloe Kardashian is an integral part of the filming process despite not being present for every single shot. She described Khloe as appearing somewhat like a therapist figure who provides essential guidance and presence throughout the production. Haqq noted that Khloe is never missing from the core narrative, ensuring the friend group feels supported and included in the storytelling process.

Friendship Status And Comfort Level

The cast of the upcoming series has confirmed that reality television has not damaged their friendships with Khloe Kardashian. Malika Haqq shared exclusively with Us that the group remains super close and that the shared professional experience has actually brought them closer together. She explained that the group feels more united than ever following their work on the project.

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Haqq highlighted that Khloe's involvement made the experience of being on camera significantly more comfortable for the entire cast. She observed that while each friend had previously been offered opportunities to lead their own reality shows, none had felt entirely safe or ready to do so. Khloe provided a protective environment that allowed them to enjoy the process without fear of judgment or exposure.

Cast Reactions And Future Outlook

Olivia, 37, also contributed her perspective to the narrative, expressing surprise at the extent of Khloe Kardashian's filming participation. She had initially assumed Khloe was too busy managing her own show, raising children, and running her businesses to be involved in this project. The cast was pleased with Khloe's decision to hang out and film with them, valuing the authenticity of having a close friend rather than just a producer.

Looking forward, Haqq expressed pride in the final product and the personal growth demonstrated by her friends. She specifically praised Khloe Kardashian for the grace and progress shown in her personal life, referencing an emotional conversation that took place on The Kardashians earlier this year. The group feels confident in standing behind the show they created, viewing it as a testament to their strong bonds and successful collaboration.