Three-year-old Malik Oweida navigates life with a prosthetic limb after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City. This story highlights the severe material shortages at the Gaza Artificial Limbs and Polio Centre.

Malik Oweida lost part of his left leg in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City in 2025 when he was just two years old. Now three, he is learning to walk with a prosthetic limb that he received this year after a long and difficult recovery process.

Surviving the October 2025 Airstrike

An Israeli airstrike hit the Oweida family home in Gaza City at approximately 3 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2025. The attack killed Malik's mother, Fathiya Salman Oweida, his newborn brother Anas, who had lived for only 19 days, and his eldest uncle, Fathi Oweida, a 38-year-old clothing trader. Abdulaziz, the son of Fathi Oweida, also died in the blast.

Also read Israel Kills Senior Hamas Commanders in Gaza Airstrikes

Malik was thrown or fell from the fourth floor of the building. He suffered severe injuries to his face, lower back, and right hand, in addition to the loss of his left leg below the knee. His father, Fawaz Oweida, born in 1995, suffered catastrophic injuries and had both of his legs amputated at a high level, near the pelvis.

Medical Interventions and Hospital Stays

Following the attack, Fawaz Oweida and Malik spent two months at Al Ahli Arab Hospital, also known as the Baptist Hospital. During this period, the family struggled to help Malik understand the permanent changes to his body. His grandmother eventually described his artificial leg as a "potato," a nickname that stuck and helped him communicate with others who had lost limbs.

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After returning home, doctors noticed that the bone at the end of Malik's amputated leg continued to grow. This growth caused inflammation and complications that prevented the fitting of an artificial limb. Medical staff determined that Malik required a corrective surgical procedure to prepare him for a prosthesis.

The family arranged for Malik to receive specialized care through Gaza's prosthetic services. He was referred to Palestinian Red Crescent facilities in Khan Yunis. During an approximately 15-day stay at the facility, surgeons removed about 4 centimeters of bone from his residual limb to correct the growth issue.

Challenges at the Gaza Artificial Limbs Centre

Even after the successful bone removal surgery, Malik was not immediately ready to use a prosthetic device. His muscles were weak, he was underweight, and he was suffering from malnutrition. Months of injury, hospitalization, and restricted movement had severely impacted the development of a body that was still in its earliest years.

At the Gaza Artificial Limbs and Polio Centre, the main producer of prosthetic devices in Gaza, staff are helping approximately 2,500 people with amputations. The center faces severe shortages of materials, forcing technicians to improvise. They have resorted to recycling plaster molds and manufacturing components from locally available materials to keep operations running.

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These material shortages have created painful dilemmas for the staff. Technicians must sometimes prioritize patients whose prosthetic limbs require fewer supplies. This scarcity influences who receives limbs first and who must continue waiting for essential medical equipment. The shortage makes some artificial limbs significantly harder to manufacture than others.

Current Status and Future Outlook

A rehabilitation team eventually began working with Malik to improve his muscle strength, balance, and mobility. Through their efforts, he received his first artificial leg this year. The device is relatively basic and does not adequately accommodate the movements of an active three-year-old child.

Malik can now walk and climb stairs with assistance. However, he can still lose his balance, experience pain, or struggle when he tries to move too quickly. His father recalls Malik asking to put on his boots and go out to play, highlighting the ongoing difficulty of explaining permanent physical loss to a young child.