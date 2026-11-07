Malik Nabers makes his status clear after Giants injury scare: ‘I practiced!’

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers returned to practice Friday and expects to play Sunday against the Eagles after a brief knee injury scare.

Malik Nabers ran off the field and yelled “I practiced! ” almost loud enough for fans in Philadelphia to hear. After his absence from Thursday’s practice because of knee discomfort caused some unrest among Giants fans, Nabers was back Friday and didn’t want anyone to have to wait two extra hours until the release of the injury report to know that he is ready to face the Eagles on Sunday.

Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants warms up during a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, in Houston.

Also read Malik Nabers Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October

“He was kind of getting his feet wet, a little shaky to start,” Callahan said. “He came back to the sideline and I said, ‘Hey dude, No. 1 and No. 9 , as much as you can possibly find them. ’ That’s how good offenses work. He’s learning.

” The Giants had been linked to DTs Jeffery Simmons and Da’Ron Payne on the trade market. Neither is coming, but another defensive tackle might.

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“The more, the merrier,” D.J. Reader told The Post.

“Another guy comes in, hopefully he can help us. I respect all the guys around the league. And I think somebody would want to be a part of us. We have a good thing going.

” Reader and Shelby Harris have played most of the snaps. With Chauncey Golston sidelined, Darius Alexander, C.J. Okoye and Bobby Jamison-Travis are trying to find footing. New York Giants defensive tackle DJ Reader looks on during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Oct. 25, 2026.

“You have to trust that the people upstairs and Harbaugh are going to make the best decisions,” Harris said. “You can’t dwell on those decisions. We’re just trying to win. It doesn’t matter if I play 50 snaps, 20 snaps or five snaps.

” Charlie Jones tried that Thursday but was back to two hands and wearing a brace Friday. New York Giants wide receiver Charlie Jones catches a kickoff against the New Orleans Saints in East Rutherford, N.J. , Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026.

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“I’m comfortable,” Jones said. “Just going to see if they’re comfortable with me. With things like this, it’s nice to get out there and tell your brain, ‘You can do it. ’ Today went well.

” Safety Jevon Holland is next in line if Jones can’t go. Leaving a starter susceptible to big hits as a returner is “not ideal,” Harbaugh said.

“If we have to do it, we will,” he added. “Jevon’s really good. I don’t have any worries, any qualms about Jevon at all. Knowing him, he’d be thrilled.

” The Giants have an open spot on the 53-man roster and “there’s a reason for it. ” Harbaugh indicated it was for an internal promotion. QB Jaxson Dart was maneuvering through the locker room on crutches and joking with teammates during the media window for the first time RB Saquon Barkley will play for the Eagles but WR Devonta Smith will not.

Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants warms up during a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, in Houston. New York Giants defensive tackle DJ Reader looks on during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Oct. 25, 2026. New York Giants wide receiver Charlie Jones catches a kickoff against the New Orleans Saints in East Rutherford, N.J. , Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026.