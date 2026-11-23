Malik Nabers got the chance to show off his good side.

Coming off two of his quietest and most-criticized performances of the season, the Giants’ No. 1 receiver finished with a team-high seven receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown in the team’sNabers’ numbers were limited by multiple poor throws from J.J.

McCarthy, but the star receiver — who has been targeted for his bad body language and helmet-slamming outbursts — displayed pure joy when he was laughing on the bench with the quarterback after the pair connected for their first touchdown since McCarthy became the starter Oct. 25. things that people have been saying,” Nabers said earlier this month.

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“If it’s a problem with anybody, the cameras can stay off me. ” After making nine receptions for 111 yards in McCarthy’s first start with the Giants in Houston — marking Nabers’ fourth straight game with at least 100 yards receiving — the 23-year-old receiver saw repeated double coverages while being held to a total of 87 receiving yards in his next two games, which included a dropped touchdown against the Eagles, and his first career lost fumble in a loss to the Commanders.

Nabers spent much of Sunday being shadowed by former No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter, but the Giants gave their top offensive option a chance to break free with just over six minutes left in the second quarter. After moving to the slot — and away from Hunter — Nabers took advantage of a mismatch against Antonio Johnson, blowing past the Jaguars safety for a wide-open 8-yard touchdown catch to give the Giants a 17-6 lead.

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New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers celebrates a touchdown reception during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.

“ coaches just schemed it up, doing a great job to get plays where I’m schemed open,” Nabers said. seeing a lot of different coverages. watched film and it played out just like we practiced it. ” Despite getting off to a slow start in his return from a torn ACL — recording 96 receiving yards in the first three games of the season — and playing with three starting quarterbacks through 10 games, the third-year receiver leads the Giants with 65 catches for 747 yards.

Nabers’ 192 receptions through the first 29 games of his career rank third in NFL history, trailing Odell Beckham Jr. and Puka Nacua .

“J.J. is gonna give me opportunities to make plays,” said Nabers, who received 12 targets. “As much as me and him talk about different plays that we see on film or in practice, he wants to give me the ball. ”