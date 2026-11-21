It was expected that Jakupović would wear the captain’s armband when the U.S. under-17 youth national team kicked off in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar this week. And then the email came.

It was supposed to be Malik Jakupović’s moment. His breakthrough tournament. The 17-year-old Union forward, who had previously served as a piston in the Union’s high-powered offense, was days away from being the engine for a U.S. youth national team — on a world stage.

It was expected that Jakupović would wear the captain’s armband when the U.S. under-17 youth national team took part in Thursday’s start of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar. And then the email came.

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According to a copy obtained by ESPN and confirmed by Jakupović to the Inquirer, a letter from the U.S. Soccer Federation to the team read, in part: “We are writing to inform you of the difficult decision to cancel our World Cup pre-camp and our planned participation in the World Cup. We are extremely proud of the preparation by our players and coaches to represent the US in the World Cup.

Unfortunately, in light of current circumstances, including the US State Department’s Level 3 Travel Advisory for Qatar and related directives for Embassy staff and families, we are no longer able to participate in the tournament. The well-being of our players and staff will always be our top priority. ” All of the training and preparation with the U17s, all of the qualifiers played, the hopes of raising a youth World Cup trophy, dashed in an email barely three paragraphs long.

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“Yeah, I was pretty disappointed, and I was like sad and mad at the same time,” Jakupović said following the Union’s penultimate training session before its trip to Foxborough for Game 1 of the three-leg first round of MLS’ Eastern Conference playoffs. “It’s something I’ve been looking forward to this whole year.

… I haven’t really played much this year , and I feel like if I had gone to a World Cup, I would have been able to showcase myself and just like the U.S. as a whole. ” The news hit so hard, Jakupović admitted that he probably won’t watch the group stages, specifically Group J matches that would have featured the U.S. team alongside Montenegro, Chile, and Algeria.

It’s hard to expect a 17-year-old kid to be up on geopolitics, so it wasn’t a surprise when Jakupović noted that he didn’t understand initially just how big a deal a Level 3 travel advisory is. In the background of the youth World Cup, there is reported infighting between rebel factions , urging the State Department to “reconsider travel to Qatar due to a ‘ risk of armed conflict .

” “I do plan on watching but I can’t right now,” Jakupović admitted.

“I would say I’ll just look at the bigger games, like the quarters or , but right now, like the group stage? Yeah, probably not. ” Jakupović likely won’t have time to watch much of anything as he now has to readjust and stay ready if he’s called upon to play in the Union’s upcoming series. He’s one of the Union’s brightest prospects, signing a homegrown deal earlier this season through the 2029-30 season, with a club option for 2030-31.

Jakupović has had a strong run in the minutes he’s played this season, appearing in 14 games, starting one and even scoring a goal in the Union’s 5-0 rout of San Diego on Sept. 16. He noted that his teammates have been supportive, but at the same time reminding him that he’s also playing for something greater here in the States beginning Saturday.

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“Yeah, I feel like the guys were sad for me because they were looking forward to me going there and showcasing myself and the Union as a whole,” Jakupović said. “But, after a couple more days, they were just like, ‘Yeah, I know it’s hard that you’re not going to the World Cup, but you have to shift your focus into the playoffs, and you have to be 100% ready for that.

’ “It’s hard to forget about it, but I am trying really hard, so I can just be fully focused for the effort the team needs out of me and for the playoffs as well. ” He says he’s ready and that working with interim coach Ryan Richter, who was also his coach during his time as manager of Union II, the club’s developmental team, helps.

Jakupović said that while it’s not on the same level, having the experience of seeing what it was like firsthand in Union II’s run to the Eastern Conference finals last season, in addition to playing in academy tournaments and games and just now having to step up and battle for his spot on the first team, has prepared him for what to expect. But missing out on the World Cup still stings. But, according to Jakupović, it also motivates.

“I feel like I’m going to be a lot more hungry,” Jakupović said. “You know, missing this tournament hurts, but now it’s just like, alright, next time — and hopefully next year — I’ll be roster and hopefully be a starter there. That’s my new motivation.

“I was waiting for this opportunity, but this is just a setback. I’m on a great team here with a great group of players and now we are playing for something big that the club has never won. That’s my focus, and my motivation, and if I’m called for that, I’ll be ready. ”