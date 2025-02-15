Malibu Rattled by Second Earthquake in Seven Hours

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Malibu area on Saturday morning, following a 3.8 magnitude quake late Friday night. Authorities monitored the region for damage and safety.

The Malibu area was shaken by a second earthquake within approximately seven hours, a preliminary 3.5 magnitude tremor reported at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. This followed a 3.8 magnitude quake recorded at 11:44 p.m. on Friday, located 7.7 miles northwest of Malibu. The Saturday morning quake was situated 6.8 miles northwest of Malibu.

Local authorities had been actively monitoring the region overnight, specifically focusing on Malibu, parts of Ventura County, West Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley, the South Bay, Long Beach, and other areas of Los Angeles, encompassing a roughly 30-mile stretch of the Southland. \The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lost Hills Station assured the public on social media following the Friday night quake, 'Rest assured that our deputies are conducting critical facilities checks throughout the region to ensure the safety of our communities. We have not received any reports of any injuries or structural damage at this time but will continue to monitor the situation.' ABC7 has compiled a list of essential items to include in an earthquake kit, emphasizing preparedness for a major seismic event. \Moments after the initial quake, residents turned to social media to connect with others who experienced the sharp tremor. X user @TiffMoodNukes described the event, 'Strong Earthquake just jolted the s--- out of our house. I heard it was centered in Malibu. All is ok.' Residents in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including Agoura Hills, Thousand Oaks, Camarillo, the San Fernando Valley, the South Bay, Long Beach, and other areas of Los Angeles, reported feeling the tremors. The Malibu area has been grappling with mud and debris flows resulting from heavy rainfall this week while still recovering from the devastating wildfires in January. MaaYa_N00R expressed concern for Malibu residents on X, 'Felt the shake here in Ventura, always unsettling. Malibu's been through so much already, hope this didn't cause more trouble. Stay safe out there!





