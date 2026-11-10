Malia and Sasha Obama Offer Two Totally Different Takes on Fall Dressing for Dinner With Dad Barack

Night and day

The Obamas are celebrating! Mere days after the United States midterm elections saw Democrats regain control of the House of Representatives and the Senate, former president, in their adopted hometown of Los Angeles.

And for the rare family outing, the young women offered up two takes on fall dressing. For Malia, the father-daughter outing called for a quintessential back-to-school preppy look. The Harvard University graduate, who now works in Hollywood as a screenwriter, producer, and director, layered a classic khaki trench over a matching rib-knit polo, designed with a low V neckline and slim flit.

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She contrasted the long length of her coat with a little black miniskirt, and, for shoes, added slouchy, tall brown leather boots to the equation. To finish things off, she grabbed a gray suede shoulder bag, and walked side-by-side with her sister. Sasha, on the other hand, went a bit darker and a bit warmer with her ensemble. Wearing her own trench coat—a dark-brown version—with a black turtleneck sweater and coordinating loose-fit trousers, she kept things cozy for the fall.

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That said, shestill embrace the last few days of sunshine, choosing a pair of platform flip-flops over boots. The shoes highlighted her shiny pedicure and toe rings, and she further accessorized with glasses and a silver pendant necklace. Like her sister, Sasha also lives in L.A.

However, the younger Obama daughter has kept her career private since her 2023 graduation from the University of Southern California.