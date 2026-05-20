Male Makeover: An Insider's Guide to a Weekend Afternoon Spent with John Lewis' Personal Styling Staff

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It is not a sight I thought I would ever see. My husband, Anthony, sashaying around a department store changing room like Julia Roberts in the Rodeo Drive scene from Pretty Woman.

First, he’s in a pale pink cotton sweater, a white brushed cotton shirt and a delicious boxy blue worker jacket with deep open pockets. Next, a green towelling shorts co-ord that is pure Made in Chelsea, then he’s strutting in stone-coloured short shorts and pointy-toed mushroom loafers. Considering he was hunched and defensive in his green gilet and baggy-bottomed chinos when we first arrived at this personal shopping session, this is quite the turnaround.

Anthony looks 15 years younger and is clearly having a ball. My friends won’t believe I’ve pulled this off; none of their husbands would ever countenance anything that smacks of a makeover. Their menfolk shop online and rarely, refusing to acknowledge burgeoning waistlines and hiding from the fashion world in ways women can rarely get away with.

After all, while 50-plus women are under no illusion they can slip into a comfortable middle age, men still assume they need make no effort at all with their appearance at this point. To be fair to Anthony, he’s in pretty good nick. Now 60, he still runs twice a week, his face remains unwrinkled and he has all his own hair. He may be a little burlier around the chest but he is trim and together.

He is proud of the fact that he can still fit into clothes he bought in his 20s. The trouble is, he is still wearing them. Or versions of them. In winter, it’s fat-fronted, narrow-legged cords and twills paired with his old City shirts now fraying at the collar; in summer, flat-fronted chinos or baggy shorts, topped with short-sleeved button-downs or polos.

Anthony is proud of the fact that he can still fit into clothes he bought in his 20s. The trouble is, he is still wearing them... or versions of them. In summer it’s baggy shorts, topped with short-sleeved button-downs or polos In winter, it’s cords, chinos and twills paired with his old City shirts now fraying at the collar. So far, so mid-road mid-life man... but the most heinous crimes have always occurred in the footwear department.

When we met on holiday in Provence in 1997, I lusted over his toned, tanned body and blond hair but his shoes troubled me on a molecular level. Suede desert boots or, worse, Oxford brogues with stripy socks pulled halfway up his calves. He looked half Riviera dreamboat, half off-duty civil servant. Nearly 30 years and three pairs of desert boots later, it’s fair to say it’s beginning to annoy me.

So when a friend tells me that trusty John Lewis (surely they wouldn’t let me down? ) now runs a male personal style service (no obligation, no minimum spend), I grasp the nettle and book Anthony in. This is my chance to shake him out of his fashion doldrums, solve the summer shorts-and-shoes fiasco and give him the male equivalent of a Glow Up.

Once in store, I coax him into the private session on the basis that it’s free and efficient, knowing how much he hates trailing round shops.

‘I’ll have a look but I’m not promising anything,’ he grumbles. ‘And it won’t take too long, will it? ’ (Just the two hours, I think silently. ) But the minute the door-disguised-as-bookcase swings open and we are ushered into the blue-velvet-lined Speakeasy male styling room, Anthony is impressed.

This immediately feels more James Bond suave than a cringeworthy Jeff Banks makeover. Our stylist, Mark Lewis, has worked here at the JL flagship on Oxford Street for 25 years, the last seven as a stylist, and there’s nothing he doesn’t know about his wares





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Fashion Personal Styling John Lewis Male Makeover Stylist Personal Shopping Session

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