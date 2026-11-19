Investigation reveals Maldon Salt relies on German mining giant K+S, whose waste mountains raise ecological concerns despite the brand's traditional claims.

Residents of the German village of Widdershausen have long gazed upon a massive, artificial peak rising more than 700ft into the sky. This steep-sided mountain with a flat summit is not a natural geological formation but a colossal mound of salt waste generated by K+S, a major German mining company and global leader in salt production. Located in the state of Hesse, the facility extracts potash, a potassium-rich salt essential for agricultural fertilizers, leaving behind solid byproducts that have piled up over decades.

Supply Chain Links To Essex Brand

Recent investigative findings have established a direct supply link between this industrial operation and Maldon Sea Salt, the renowned Essex-based firm famous for its pyramid-shaped flakes. Although Maldon has historically advertised its product as derived solely from seawater drawn from the Blackwater estuary, evidence now indicates the company imports rock salt mined in Germany. This revelation has sparked renewed interest in the origins of the salt used in the production of what is considered a staple in middle-class households across the United Kingdom.

Also read Motorcyclist killed in crash at State Street intersection in Salt Lake

While Maldon Salt initially claimed the imported rock salt served only as a filtration agent, the company has since updated its website to acknowledge a different role. The firm stated it uses a traditional salt-on-salt technique, where ancient natural sea salt forms part of the brine-making process. This method is designed to enrich seawater with natural minerals, a practice Maldon describes as long-established and integral to strengthening the salinity of the water before evaporation.

Erosion And River Contamination Risks

The environmental implications of K+S's mining operations are significant, particularly regarding the nearby River Werra. Environmental activists from the group BUND have expressed deep concern that rain washing over the salt heaps increases salinity levels in local waterways. Thomas Norgall from BUND noted that the volume of salt washed off these heaps by rainfall currently exceeds the amount of wastewater produced directly by K+S's industrial processes.

Advertisement

In 2024, K+S reported generating approximately 6.6 million cubic metres of saline water. This total includes 2.5 million cubic metres from production processes and four million cubic metres resulting from erosion. Approximately four million cubic metres of this saline mixture was discharged into the River Werra, raising fears about long-term damage to the aquatic ecosystem and surrounding flora.

Regulatory History And Future Plans

K+S has attempted to mitigate erosion by covering spoil heaps with sediment and tarpaulin-like sheeting, as dismantling the mountains is considered impractical. In previous years, the company pumped salt water into underground sediment layers to seal it, but this practice was halted in 2021 after frequent reports of salt rising to the surface and destroying forests. Although local authorities reduced the permitted transfer volume in 2021, initial plans to cease diverting wastewater into the River Werra by 2028 were rejected.

Consequently, K+S now plans to continue pumping wastewater into the river until 2039. Meanwhile, Maldon Salt continues to expand its operations at Longwick Farm in Essex to meet growing demand, particularly from export markets. Previous investigations by Essex trading standards in 2019 and 2020, supported by the Food Standards Agency, concluded there were no regulatory failures, citing a lack of legal definitions differentiating salt grades.