Maldon Salt Reveals Use of Imported German Rock Salt in Production

Investigation finds Maldon Sea Salt uses mined German salt in production process, raising questions about labeling despite company claims of traditional methods.

Maldon Salt, the heritage brand celebrated for its distinctive pyramid-shaped flakes, has confirmed the use of imported rock salt in its manufacturing process at its Longwick Farm facility near the Essex town of Maldon. An investigation by The Observer revealed that bags branded with K+S, a major German mining company, were delivered to the site, where approximately twelve tons of salt are unloaded per lorry to support production. This disclosure comes after three days of monitoring at the Blackwater Estuary, where the company harvests seawater to create its famous sea salt products.

The Salt-on-Salt Production Mechanism Explained

Maldon Salt states that the imported material is used in a traditional "salt-on-salt" technique designed to enrich the local seawater with natural minerals before evaporation. The company updated its website last Wednesday to explain that natural ancient sea salt is added to the brine to strengthen salinity, which reduces the energy required to evaporate the water and extract crystals. Andrea Sella, professor of chemistry at University College London, noted that once two sources of salt are blended, they become impossible to separate, meaning the final product is chemically indistinguishable regardless of the origin of the initial salt grains.

Also read Salt Lake City airport halts all flights amid rare nationwide ground stop

Regulatory History and Consumer Perception

Essex Trading Standards, supported by the Food Standards Agency, previously investigated the site in 2019 and 2020, concluding that no regulations were broken because there is no legal definition differentiating grades of salt. However, the brand has faced scrutiny regarding labeling practices, particularly in Canada where laws prohibit labeling mined salt as sea salt, leading to changes in packaging descriptions there. While Maldon Salt denies misleading consumers, arguing that rock salt is simply ancient sea salt used in a heritage craft, critics like Andrew Fielding, co-author of The Salt Industry, contend that modern food production requires transparent disclosure when such methods are employed.

Advertisement

Financial Growth and Market Expansion Plans

Despite the controversy surrounding its production ingredients, Maldon Salt continues to report strong financial performance and expanding market reach. According to accounts up to the year ending March 2025, revenue increased by sixteen point five percent to £39.2 million, with an operating profit of almost £12 million, up one point seven percent from the previous year. The family-run brand, founded in 1882, announced earlier this year that it plans to expand its Longwick Farm operations to meet increased demand, particularly from export markets where the brand is highly valued by chefs and food influencers.

Brand Legacy and Chemical Indistinguishability

A spokesman for Maldon Salt emphasized that the company is the custodian of an ancient craft spanning one hundred and forty-four years, asserting that its labeling complies with all applicable food-safety and legislation requirements. The brand highlights that its distinctive flakes form through careful control of temperature, time, and movement as seawater brine is heated in open pans, a process claimed to deliver the unique taste and texture known globally. While K+S declined to comment on specific deliveries to Maldon, it confirmed it delivers salt to the UK from sites across Europe, reinforcing the multinational supply chain behind this locally branded staple.